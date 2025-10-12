MATCH RECAP: NC COURAGE 1-1 WASHINGTON SPIRIT

CARY, N.C. (Oct. 11, 2025) — The North Carolina Courage drew the Washington Spirit, 1-1, in a rain-soaked First Horizon Stadium at WakeMed Soccer Park Saturday night. With the draw, the Courage are now 7W-9L-8D on the season.

Despite the adverse weather conditions, Courage Country showed up in force, with an announced attendance of 8,498 ranking as the seventh highest in club history. The crowd also marked the fourth time this season the Courage have announced an attendance over 8,000, a single-season record for the club.

Shinomi Koyama equalized for the Courage in the 86', finding the bottom corner of the goal after Washington was unable to clear the ball. Shinomi's goal marks the second time this season the young midfielder has sprung up with a late, result-changing goal. The Japanese international gave the Courage a 1-0 win in Orlando with an 89' goal in September.

Following a scoreless back-and-forth first half, Trinity Rodman opened the scoring for the visitors in the 53'.

The Courage nearly responded right away, with Payton Linnehan getting on the end of a Meredith Speck cross in the 56', but the equalizer was ruled out for offside by VAR.

Match Notes:

The Courage's announced attendance of 8,498 is the seventh largest in club history. It is the fourth time this season the club has announced an attendance above 8,000, marking a new single-season record for the club.

Kaleigh Kurtz hit 10,000 consecutive NWSL regular season minutes in the 48' of Saturday's match. Kurtz holds the NWSL records for consecutive regular season minutes, games, and starts.

Up Next:

The Courage hit the road for the final time in the 2025 NWSL regular season, heading to San Jose, California, to face Bay FC on Friday, October 17, at 10 p.m. ET. The match will stream live on Prime Video.

Box Score

NCC (4-3-3): Casey Murphy; Dani Weatherholt (Maycee Bell – 82'), Natalie Jacobs, Kaleigh Kurtz ©, Ryan Williams; Riley Jackson, Shinomi Koyama, Ashley Sanchez (Hannah Betfort – 73'); Meredith Speck (Tyler Lussi – 73'), Manaka Matsukubo, Payton Linnehan (Cortnee Vine – 79')

Subs Not Used: Marisa Jordan, Denise O’Sullivan, Natalia Staude, Heather MacNab, Oli Peña

WAS (4-3-3): Aubrey Kingsbury ©; Rebeca Bernal (Esme Morgan – 61'), Kate Wiesner, Tara McKeown (Kysha Sylla – 46'), Deb Abiodun; Narumi Miura, Croix Bethune (Leicy Santos – 67'), Hal Hershfelt (Paige Metayer – 61'); Trinity Rodman, Rose Kouassi (Gift Monday – 46'), Sofia Cantore

Subs Not Used: Sandy MacIver, Brittany Ratcliffe, Gabby Carle, Heather Stainbrook

Score:

NCC: 1

WAS: 1

Goals:

NCC: S. Koyama – 86'

WAS: T. Rodman – 53' (H. Hershfelt)

Cautions:

NCC: –

WAS: D. Abiodun – 84'

Ejections:

NCC: –

WAS: –

Venue (Location): First Horizon Stadium at WakeMed Soccer Park (Cary, N.C.)

Attendance: 8,498