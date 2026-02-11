CARY, N.C. (Feb. 11, 2026) — Single-game tickets for all 15 North Carolina Courage home games are now on sale, the club announced today. Single-game tickets are available here or can be purchased through the Courage app.

The Courage open the 2026 NWSL regular season on March 14 at 7 p.m. ET against Racing Louisville, and all 15 home games will be played at First Horizon Stadium at WakeMed Soccer Park in Cary, North Carolina.

The Courage will conclude the regular season at home on Sunday, November 1, against USWNT captain Lindsey Heaps and Denver Summit, while fellow NWSL newcomers Boston Legacy will head to Cary on Saturday, August 22.

The reigning NWSL champions, NJ/NY Gotham FC, will come to town on Saturday, September 19, and the championship runner-up, Washington Spirit, will make the trip down I-95 on Saturday, July 11.

The full 2026 schedule can be found here. In addition to single-game tickets, full-season tickets and flex passes are also available for purchase.