AAPI Month Spotlight: Jaedyn Shaw reflects on her Vietnamese American heritage 

Jaedyn Shaw is the first Vietnamese American to play for the United States Women’s National Team. The 20-year-old midfielder takes pride in this. Not because of what it means for her, but because it's bigger than herself.

Initially, Shaw wasn’t aware of the history behind her debut.

“It opened my eyes a little bit that there wasn't anyone for me to look up to who was Vietnamese American. It means a lot to me to be that model for some other Vietnamese Americans, whether they look like me or not. It’s just a cool opportunity for me to be that model for them. It also gives me something to work for,” Shaw said.

Shaw relishes the opportunity to be the role model she didn’t have herself.

“It really makes my heart happy. It’s my why. Why I do this is to inspire the young generation and be that role model for them. I feel like growing up, there weren't a lot of Asian athletes, so I think it's really cool that it's growing in that aspect,” Shaw said

Playing for the USWNT is about more than just representing the United States for her, it is an opportunity to represent all parts of her heritage. While it came a few months before her debut, the USWNT’s opening match against Vietnam at the 2023 World Cup was a perfect example of that.

“That was the first World Cup that Vietnam played in, so that was also prideful for me, too. They're representing Vietnam, I'm representing America and Vietnam. That’s just really cool. It's a testament to the United States, too, and its diversity and how much of a melting pot it is. It’s really cool to have the opportunity to represent both and not have to choose one. I'm 200%. I don't look at my cultures as 50/50, I see myself as 100% of both,” Shaw said.

Shaw’s Vietnamese heritage comes from her mom’s side of the family and the pair are incredibly close, with Shaw describing her mom as the glue of the family.

“That's my girl. We're always doing stuff together. We’re super close. She's been there for me from the beginning. She is my rock and has sacrificed so much for me. She has really taught me the importance of family, putting family first, and being there for one another, whether you get along with them or not,” Shaw said.

That family-first attitude to another way Shaw sees her Vietnamese culture present itself in her everyday life.

“The family is always doing something together. When they're coming out here, they’re coming in pairs or in threes. It's never just one of them. My mom can't do anything by herself. It's always one of the aunts coming with her. It’s about community and staying together and just like loving each other, whether that's at a meal or just hanging out together,”

Those family meals, and the food in general—thit kho is Shaw’s favorite—play an important role in how Shaw embraces her heritage.

“It's the culture around it. It's not just about the food. It's bringing people together and meeting new people. It's a form of community. That’s kind of how I live through that heritage,” Shaw said.

Jaedyn Shaw is authentically herself. Part of that is being a role model for young Asian American athletes who see themselves in her. It’s something she is proud to do and something that continues to push her every day.