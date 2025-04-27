Courage pick up first win against previously undefeated Kansas City

CARY, N.C. (April 25, 2025) — The North Carolina Courage came from behind to pick up their first win of the season against the previously undefeated Kansas City Current, 3-2, Saturday night at First Horizon Stadium at WakeMed Soccer Park.

The Courage trailed, 2-1, heading into the 90' before Kaleigh Kurtz tied the game on a second-chance effort. Ashley Sanchez added the dagger three minutes into stoppage time, driving home a ball from Ryan Williams.

Former Courage forward Haley Hopkins opened the scoring for the Current in the 29', connecting with Temwa Chawinga on a give-and-go before finding the bottom corner from just outside the box.

Williams leveled the score in the 52', slotting the ball into the far post after a silky ball from Manaka Matsukubo sprung her in behind the Current defense.

Bia Zaneratto gave Kansas City back the lead in the 57', punching home a scrappy chance after Claire Hutton kept the ball alive in the box.

Kurtz brought the Courage level once again in the 90', slamming home a bouncing ball off a second-chance effort following a corner kick.

Match Notes:

Casey Murphy and Kaleigh Kurtz surpassed 10,000 NWSL regular season minutes in the 48'. Kurtz is the second player to play 10,000 minutes in an NC Courage jersey. Denise O'Sullivan was the first to hit that milestone.

Ryan Williams' 52' equalizer was the defender's first goal in the NWSL regular season.

The Courage's win is the first time since the infamous 5-4 Sky Blue-Seattle game in August 2017 that a team has scored the game-tying goal and the game-winning goal in the 90th minute or later.

Up Next:

The Courage are back on the road to take on the Utah Royals on Saturday, May 3, at 10 p.m. ET. The match will be broadcast on Ion.

Box Score

NCC (3-4-3): Casey Murphy; Natalia Staude (Brianna Pinto – 84'), Kaleigh Kurtz, Maycee Bell; Feli Rauch (Tyler Lussi – 75'), Riley Jackson (Shinomi Koyama – 75'), Denise O’Sullivan ©, Ryan Williams; Jaedyn Shaw (Hannah Betfort – 76'), Manaka Matsukubo, Ashley Sanchez

Subs Not Used: Marisa Jordan, Dani Weatherholt, Cortnee Vine, Meredith Speck, Charlotte McLean

KCC (4-3-3): Lorena; Ellie Wheeler, Kayla Sharples, Elizabeth Ball, Izzy Rodriguez; Lo'eau LaBonta ©, Claire Hutton (Rocky Rodriguez – 59'), Vanessa DiBernardo (Mary Long – 86'); Temwa Chawinga (Debinha – 46'), Haley Hopkins (Hailie Mace – 59'), Bia Zaneratto (Marta Lacho – 70')

Subs Not Used: Alana Cook, Bayley Feist, Katie Scott, Laurel Ivory

Score:

NCC: 3

KCC: 2

Goals:

NCC: R. Williams – 52' (M. Matsukubo), K. Kurtz – 90', A. Sanchez – 90' +3' (R. Williams)

KCC: H. Hopkins – 39' (T. Chawinga), B. Zaneratto – 57' (C. Hutton)

Cautions:

NCC: J. Shaw – 30', M. Bell – 34'

KCC: H. Mace – 64'

Ejections:

NCC: –

KCC: –

Venue (Location): First Horizon Stadium at WakeMed Soccer Park (Cary, N.C.)

Attendance: 6,235