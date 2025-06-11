DENISE O’SULLIVAN CALLED UP BY IRELAND FOR FRIENDLIES IN UNITED STATES

CARY, N.C. (June 11, 2025) — North Carolina Courage captain Denise O’Sullivan has been named to Ireland’s squad for a pair of friendlies against the United States in Denver and Cincinnati.

O’Sullivan has played every minute of the season for the Courage so far, assisting two goals and leading the team in tackles won, duels won, and interceptions.

With Arsenal’s Katie McCabe left out of the squad following a lengthy European season, O’Sullivan is likely to captain the team for the friendlies.

Ireland Schedule

Vs. United States | June 26, 9 p.m. ET (TBS, truTV, Universo, Max, Peacock, Westwood One Sports)

Vs. United States | June 29, 3 p.m. ET (TBS, truTV, Universo, Max, Peacock, Westwood One Sports)