Denise O’Sullivan: Rising to another level in 2025 

North Carolina Courage captain Denise O’Sullivan is playing some of, if not the, best soccer of her already illustrious career.

“She has been absolutely tremendous. She has been the best player on the pitch, even in games where we haven't had success. She has been tremendous and a key piece of what we are doing,” Courage Head Coach Sean Nahas said.

High-level, consistent defensive contributions are the expectation for O’Sullivan, she’s the only player since 2016 to win 30 tackles and 60 duels won in every season, but this year she has also been stepping up in the final third.

Despite the team’s slow start to the 2025 NWSL season, O’Sullivan is averaging a career-high 77.2 touches per 90’; as well as 1.4 chances created per 90’, the highest mark of her career since the 2016 season when she played as a No. 10 for the Houston Dash.

“I feel like I've been involved in the attack a lot more. I've been able to make more half-space runs. That's something I wanted to work on. For example, when the ball goes to Ryan (Williams) up higher, can I get in behind and then try and create chances for the team? That's something I wanted to work on coming into this year, getting higher up the pitch and trying to create chances for the team as well. I can do it, but I just need to be more confident in that area,” O’Sullivan said.

The increased attacking production hasn’t seen O’Sullivan’s defensive figures trail off, she is well on her way to keeping that streak alive for a ninth season, winning 16 tackles (t-1st in NWSL) and 35 duels (4th in NWSL) through five matches in the 2025 NWSL regular season.

While a more attacking role isn’t something she has been asked to play for the Courage, getting into those attacking spaces is nothing new for O’Sullivan. Now the second-most capped player in Ireland history, O’Sullivan has played the No. 10 for her national team for over a decade.

“It’s part of my game, and it's something I tend to do, but I’m doing it more this year,” O’Sullivan said.

There’s no one reason O’Sullivan has been able to effectively get into those dangerous positions from the No. 6 spot, but one contributing factor she cites is fitness.

“I'm physically in much better shape, much stronger this year. That comes into play. When you can get higher up the pitch, you're able to make those runs,” O’Sullivan said.

Another factor is her mentality. With another year under her belt as captain, O’Sullivan has grown in confidence, and it is translating into how she plays on the field.

“I know that I have to go on the pitch and lead by example and do everything I can to put the team in a position to win. I've been going in with that mentality every single game. I have less fear in games of getting on the ball, and I'm just going out there giving it my all. That's what I feel like. There's not much different that I have been doing like off the pitch. I do everything I can away from the training ground to be able to perform at my best. That’s why I'm able to play the way I am, but I feel like I can just always be better, and I can even be better than what I'm playing at now,” O’Sullivan said.

Now in year three as captain, O’Sullivan is leading a young Courage team through a turbulent start to the season with a 0W-3L-2D record. Many of those young Courage players haven’t experienced this sort of setback, making it important for the veterans like O’Sullivan to lead by example.

“I have that experience under my belt. I’ve been with the club nine years. I’ve gone through a lot of different squads here, learned from a lot of people. Now I’m the captain who needs to lead by example. We do have a much younger team this year than ever. Those players need help. In every game, when you’re a young player like that, you’re going to go through a tough period in every single game. That’s where I come in as an experienced player to keep those players positive and keep them going through games,” O’Sullivan said.

For Nahas, O’Sullivan’s individual success is a testament to what she does away from the field. It’s also something he can point younger players to as an example of what it means to be a professional.

“It’s no surprise. She shows her worth every day in training. It is a credit to how she takes care of her body and her mind and how she refuels. She is a true pro. Some of our young players could learn from that. It is not just showing up and training and going home like the youth days. The intensity at which we do it, players have to manage their bodies and Sully does it to the best of her ability. It is a good thing when you’re in these situations that you have a leader like her because she is always going to go out and compete for the jersey and represent it the right way,” Nahas said.

The start to the 2025 season has been far from ideal for the Courage, but a player like O’Sullivan, playing her best soccer and leading by example, is exactly what the Courage need to turn the tide in the coming weeks.