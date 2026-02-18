CARY, N.C. (Feb. 18, 2026) — North Carolina Courage forward Evelyn Ijeh has been named to the Sweden Women’s National Team roster for the upcoming World Cup qualifiers against Italy and Serbia.

The matches are part of the league phase of the 2026 European Qualifiers, with the winners of each four-team group in League A automatically qualifying for the 2027 Women’s World Cup in Brazil. The remaining teams from each group will compete in a play-off phase for the remaining places. Sweden was drawn in Group A1 alongside Denmark, Italy, and Serbia.

Ijeh, who joined the Courage this offseason following a permanent transfer from AC Milan, has one goal in three caps for the senior Swedish national team, and shone for the country at the U-23 level.

Sweden Schedule

Tuesday, March 3, at 12:15 p.m. ET vs Italy

Saturday, March 7, at 10 a.m. ET vs Serbia