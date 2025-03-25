FELI RAUCH CALLED UP BY GERMANY FOR APRIL UEFA WOMEN’S LEAGUE MATCHES 

CARY, N.C. (March 25, 2025) — North Carolina Courage defender Feli Rauch has been called up by Germany as an alternate for the team’s two UEFA Women’s Nations League matches against Scotland.

The matches are set for Friday, April 4, at 2:35 p.m. ET and Tuesday, April 8, at 11:45 a.m. ET. Germany went 1-0-1 in the first two matchdays of group play, drawing the Netherlands and beating Austria.

Rauch earned her 50th cap for the national team during the win over Austria.