INTERNATIONAL BREAK PREVIEW: Courage stars set for friendlies, UEFA Nations League during April window

Multiple North Carolina Courage stars were called up by their national teams for the April window. From friendlies to UEFA Women’s Nations League matches, here is the rundown of all the games for Courage players during the international break.

Jaedyn Shaw, United States, Friendlies

After shining for the USWNT against Australia in the SheBelieves Cup earlier this year, Jaedyn Shaw was called up for the team’s pair of friendlies against Brazil.

USWNT vs. Brazil: Saturday, April 5, 10:30 p.m. ET (TBS, TruTV, Universo, MAX, Peacock)

USWNT vs, Brazil: Tuesday, April 8, 5 p.m. ET (TBS, TruTV, Universo, MAX, Peacock)

Denise O’Sullivan, Ireland, UEFA Women’s Nations League

Denise O’Sullivan and the Girls in Green are set for a pair of important UEFA Women’s Nations League matches against Greece during the window. Ireland is currently second in its group with a 1-0-1 record, beating Türkiye and falling to Slovenia in the last window.

Ireland vs. Greece: Friday, April 4, 10 a.m. ET

Ireland vs. Greece: Tuesday, April 8, 1:30 p.m. ET

Manaka Matsukubu, Japan, Friendlies

Manaka Matsukubo made her senior debut for Japan earlier this year during the SheBeleives Cup and has earned yet another opportunity with the senior team after a standout 2024 with both the Japan U-20 team and the Courage.

The friendly against Colombia will be a rematch from that SheBelieves Cup, which Japan won 4-1.

Japan vs. Colombia: Sunday, April 6, 1 a.m. ET

Feli Rauch, Germany, UEFA Women’s National League (alternate)

Feli Rauch was named as an alternate for Germany’s upcoming slate of UEFA Women’s Nations League matches against Scotland. Rauch earned her 50th cap for the national team during the last window.

Germany vs. Scotland: Friday, April 4, 2:35 p.m. ET

Germany vs. Scotland: Tuesday, April 8, 11:45 a.m. ET

Riley Jackson, United States, U-23 Training Camp

Riley Jackson was called up for the United States U-23 training camp in California. While the camp will not feature any matches, it will run alongside the senior team’s camp for the friendlies against Brazil.

The Courage will return to regular season action on Sunday, April 13, on the road against NJ/NY Gotham FC at 4 p.m. ET. The match will be streamed on NWSL+ and Paramount+.