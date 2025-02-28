INTERNATIONAL ROUNDUP: Courage players shine with national teams

The February international window was an exciting one for North Carolina Courage fans, with the team’s stars shining for their respective national teams.

With the first international break of 2025 now in the books, get caught up on all the milestones, win, and key moments from Courage players during the window.

Manaka Matsukubo — Japan — SheBelieves Cup

Manaka Matsukubo was crowned a champion of the SheBelieves Cup late Wednesday night following Japan’s 2-1 win over the United States. The title was Japan’s first win in the history of the decade-long competition.

Manaka appeared in all three matches as a substitute, with the opening win against Australia marking her senior national team debut. The majority of her minutes in the competition came in the decisive win over the United States, where she entered the match in the 58’ and went head-to-head with new Courage teammate Jaedyn Shaw.

The call up for the SheBelieves Cup was just Manaka’s second with the senior time, with the first coming at the end of 2024 following a stellar showing at the U-20 FIFA Women’s World Cup and a strong season in Courage Country.

Jaedyn Shaw — United States — SheBelieves Cup

Jaedyn Shaw was a substitute in the United States’ games against Colombia and Japan but ran the show for the USWNT in the win over Australia. The midfielder got the assist on the opening goal, sliding the ball across to Lynn Biyendolo (nee Williams) less than a minute into the game.

Shaw continued to impress as a creator with a match-high eight key passes, six more than any other player and seven more than any other U.S. player, and three big chances created. That showing in the No. 10 role drew high praise from USWNT Head Coach Emma Hayes in the postmatch press conference.

“I thought Jaedyn played really well. I thought she grew into the game. I thought she was excellent in the second half in the pocket. Her ability to link with the forwards really showed in the second half as the spaces opened up. I think you see with that­ combination play when she held the ball up and threaded it into Ally Sentnor, it was exquisite. It really was. It was high-level technical execution from her and I am really looking forward to her development this year. She has changed club. I know she is very excited for her year ahead,” Hayes said in her post-match press conference.

While starring in that No. 10 role against Australia, Hayes made sure to also tout Shaw’s versatility across the attacking line.

“I think it is important to remind everyone that she is still 20 years of age and rather than pigeonhole her around, ‘Is she going to be this? Is she going to be that?’ Let her develop. Let her flourish and let her do it in her own way and her own time. I am very confident that Jaedyn is not only a very important player to us, but she will impact our program in a profound way. For now, she just needs to focus on all the little details, whether it be a 10, a false 9, a 7, an 11, I genuinely believe Jaedyn can play any of those positions and I just want to support her to develop at that,” Hayes said.

Denise O’Sullivan — Ireland — UEFA Women’s Nations League

Denise O’Sullivan’s performance in Ireland’s opening match of the UEFA Women’s Nations League, a hard-fought 1-0 win over Türkiye, was exactly what those who see O’Sullivan day in and day our expected of the Courage captain.

“She trains each day like it’s a game. As a result, the game is easy when called upon. True pro in every sense of the word. This is NO surprise to us that she was at a different level. We see it all the time,” Courage Head Coach Sean Nahas said on X.

O’Sullivan was named the Sky Ireland Player of the Match after putting in a 90’ shift doing a little bit of everything in the midfield. She also nearly scored the opening goal in the match, but her shot was blocked off the line by a defender.

O’Sullivan played the full 90’ in Ireland’s second match, a 4-0 loss against Slovenia. Ireland outshot the hosts 27-9 but couldn’t find the back of the net.

Feli Rauch — Germany — UEFA Women’s Nations League

Feli Rauch earned her 49th and 50th caps for the German national team during the window, helping the team take four points in its opening two matches in the UEFA Women’s Nations League.

Rauch was a late substitute in German’s 2-2 draw against the Netherlands, but started and played the full 90’ in her milestone 50th cap, a 4-1 win over Austria.

Aline Gomes — Brazil— Training Camp

Aline Gomes and Brazil did not have any matches scheduled during the February window, but the training camp was an important building block toward the team’s April friendlies against the United States and this summer’s Copa América Femenina.

The Courage’s international players will now return to Cary to finish up the NWSL preseason. The Courage will open the season on the road against Racing Louisville on Saturday, March 15, before returning to First Horizon Stadium at WakeMed Soccer Park to host Seattle Reign on Saturday, March 22. Tickets for the home opener are available here.