INTERNATIONAL ROUNDUP: O’Sullivan, Manaka, Shaw, Jackson all see action in window

The May/June international window was a busy one for North Carolina Courage players, with Denise O’Sullivan, Manaka Matasukubo, Jaedyn Shaw, and Riley Jackson suiting up for their respective national teams in either friendlies or the UEFA Women’s Nations League.

United States U-23s: Riley Jackson and Jaedyn Shaw

Both Riley Jackson and Jaedyn Shaw started the United States U23’s 2-1 stoppage-time win against Germany to open the window, playing just over an hour in the opening match of the window.

Shaw started off the right and was directly involved in the United States’ opener, swinging in a corner kick that found Gotham’s Lilly Reale for a scrappy set-piece goal. Shaw started and captained the United States in game two of the window, creating a handful of dangerous chances in just under an hour of work.

Jackson held it down in midfield during the opening match, playing in her usual No. 6 role. The Georgia native was calm and collected throughout the match, keeping play moving throughout the midfield and connecting with the attack.

Subbing in for Shaw in the 56’, Jackson had some good defensive moments in the second half of the team’s final match of the window.

Ireland: Denise O’Sullivan

Denise O’Sullivan played the full 90’ in Ireland’s crucial come-from-behind win over Türkiye to give the team a chance to win the group against Slovenia. The Courage captain put in a good shift in midfield, winning nine of 12 duels, including a perfect four of four aerial duels in the 2-1 win.

O’Sullivan played the full 90’ in the group-deciding match against Slovenia in her hometown of Cork. Ireland won the game, 1-0, but finished second in the group based on goal differential. As the second-place team in the group, Ireland will play one of the third-place teams from League A in a two-legged playoff for promotion to Europe’s top league in October.

Japan: Manaka Matsukubo

Manaka Matsukubo appeared in both of Japan’s friendlies against Brazil during the window, appearing as a second-half substitute in the first match before starting the second.

Playing 83’ in her lone start, Manaka won six of her 10 duels, including three of three aerial duels, and managed one shot.