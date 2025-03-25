JAEDYN SHAW CALLED UP BY UNITED STATES FOR APRIL FRIENDLIES 

CARY, N.C. (March 25, 2025) — North Carolina Courage midfielder Jaedyn Shaw has been called up by the United States for a pair of friendlies against Brazil.

The friendlies are scheduled for Saturday, April 5, at 10:30 p.m. ET and Tuesday, April 8, at 5 p.m. ET. Both matches will be available to match on TBS, TruTV, Universo, MAX and Peacock.

Shaw shined for the USWNT in the team’s second match of the SheBelieves Cup, assisting the opening goal and being a creative force throughout the match.