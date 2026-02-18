CARY, N.C. (Feb. 18, 2026) — North Carolina Courage goalkeeper Kailen Sheridan has been called up by Canada for the 2026 SheBelieves Cup.

Canada will open the tournament against Colombia on March 1, before facing the United States on March 4 and Argentina on March 7. The winner of the 2026 SheBelieves Cup will be the team with the most points following the three-match round-robin schedule.

In a change from previous tournaments, matches that end in a draw will go directly to penalty kicks and the winner of the shootout will earn an additional point on top of the point earned for the draw. NWSL fans will be familiar with the process from the 2024 NWSLxLigaMX Femenil Summer Cup.

Sheridan, who joined the Courage this offseason as a free agent, has kept 31 clean sheets in 63 caps for the Canadian National Team.

Canada Schedule

Sunday, March 1, 2 p.m. ET vs. Colombia

Wednesday, March 4, 6:30 p.m. ET vs. the United States

Saturday, March 7, 12:30 p.m. ET vs. Argentina