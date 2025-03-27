MANAKA MATSUKUBO CALLED UP BY JAPAN FOR APRIL FRIENDLY 

CARY, N.C. (March 27, 2025) — North Carolina Courage forward Manaka Matsukubo has been called up by the Japan National Team for the April 6 friendly against Colombia. The match will kick off at 1 a.m. ET.

Manaka made her senior debut for Japan during the team’s title-winning 2025 SheBelieves Cup campaign. Japan beat Colombia 4-1 during the tournament. Manaka shined for Japan at the youth level in 2024, earning the Silver Ball at the FIFA U-20 Women’s World Cup.