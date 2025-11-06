MANAKA MATSUKUBO NAMED NWSL PLAYER OF THE MONTH 

CARY, N.C. (Nov. 6, 2025) — North Carolina Courage midfielder Manaka Matsukubo has been named the NWSL Player of the Month, presented by EA SPORTS, for October/November, the league office announced Thursday.

Manaka scored a league-leading five goals during the final month of the 2025 NWSL regular season, including a historic hat trick against Bay FC. The three-goal haul in the Courage’s penultimate match of the season marked the youngest hat trick in league history.

The Courage’s young star finished the season third in the Golden Boot race with 11 goals, and her 15 overall goal contributions ranked as the second most in the league, trailing only the reigning league MVP, Kansas City’s Temwa Chawinga.

Manaka is the fifth Courage player to take home the league’s monthly award, joining Debinha, Lynn Biyendolo, Kristen Hamilton, and Crystal Dunn, who took home the award twice during her tenure in Courage Country. Manaka is the first Courage player to win the award since Debinha in 2022.