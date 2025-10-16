MATCH PREVIEW: Courage head to Bay FC for final road game of 2025 regular season

SAN JOSE, Calif. (Oct. 16, 2025) — The North Carolina Courage are on the road for the final time in the 2025 NWSL regular season, heading out to the West Coast to face Bay FC on Friday, October 17, at 10 p.m. ET at PayPal Park. The match will stream live on Prime Video.

Both teams enter the weekend following 1-1 draws, with the Courage earning a crucial point against second-place Washington Spirit behind a late goal from Shinomi Koyama and Bay dropping two points after leading 1-0 late in the match against Seattle.

The Courage currently sit in ninth place in the NWSL standings with a 7W-9L-8D record and 29 points, four points back of eighth-place Louisville with two matches to play. Bay FC has been eliminated from playoff contention and sit 13th with a 4W-12L-8D record and 20 points.

With her goal against Washington, Koyama is the ninth Courage player to record multiple goals this season. Manaka Matsukubo leads the way with seven, while adding a team-leading four assists. Manaka’s 11 goal contributions are the best haul for a Courage player since Kerolin Nicoli’s 2023 NWSL MVP season.

Saturday’s draw with Washington also saw Casey Murphy return to the lineup for the Courage after Marisa Jordan’s five-match run of starts. Murphy made five saves in the draw.

Penelope Hocking leads the Bay attack with five goals and one assist, while Racheal Kundananji has also been highly effective with four goals and four assists. Kundananji leads the team in chances created with 29, but Bay also gets plenty of offensive production from the wingbacks with Caprice Dydasco and Alyssa Malonson creating 24 and 18 chances, respectively.

Jordan Silkowitz has been very effective in net for Bay, making 67 saves and boasting a 67% save percentage.

The Bay roster features multiple familiar faces, including Brooklyn Courtnall, currently on loan from the Courage, as well as former Courage players Sydney Collins, Tess Boade, Kiki Pickett, and Abby Dahlkepemer, who will miss the match due to maternity leave. Malonson, whom the Courage drafted in 2021, and local college products Emmie Allen (UNC), Dorian Bailey (UNC), Leah Freeman (Duke), and Hannah Bebar (Duke) are also on the Bay roster.

The Details

What they’ll wear:

Courage — Field: Pink/Pink/Pink | GK: Blue

Bay — Field: Obsidian/Obsidian/Obsidian | GK: Green

2025 Records:

Courage — 7W-9L-8D (9th, 29 points)

Bay — 4W-12L-8D (13th, 20 points)

Courage vs. Bay (Regular Season): 0W-2L-1D

Last time out:

Courage — 1-1 Draw, vs. Washington Spirit

Bay — 1-1 Draw, at Seattle Reign

Up next:

The Courage are off next weekend for the international break, but will return to First Horizon Stadium at WakeMed Soccer Park on Sunday, November 2, for a Decision Day match against NJ/NY Gotham FC. Kickoff time for the match is TBD. Tickets are available here.