MATCH PREVIEW: Courage host Gotham in Decision Day sellout

CARY, N.C. (Nov. 1, 2025) — The North Carolina Courage host Gotham FC in a Decision Day showdown on Sunday, Nov. 2, at 5:15 p.m. ET at a sold-out First Horizon Stadium at WakeMed Soccer Park. The match will be broadcast on ESPN, ESPN Deportes, and ESPN+.

The Courage remain in contention for the 2025 NWSL Playoffs heading into the pivotal final match of the regular season, needing a win and a Racing Louisville draw or loss to secure a postseason spot. Both matches kick off simultaneously as part of NWSL Decision Day.

With a record crowd in attendance Sunday, fans are encouraged to park at Fenton and March to the Match along the marked trail. Fans who do so will receive a $10 merchandise voucher at the trailhead, up until kickoff and while supplies last. Parking is available throughout Fenton and a free shuttle runs from the Orange Deck behind to Sports & Social and the trailhead on Quinard Road.

The Courage announced Friday that more than 11,000 tickets had already been sold for the season finale, guaranteeing a new single-game attendance record for a professional women’s sporting event in North Carolina.

The record was previously held by the PWHL’s Takeover Tour event at Lenovo Center on March 7, 2025, with an announced attendance of 10,782.

The Courage’s previous record of 10,434 was set on October 7, 2023, against the San Diego Wave. The match also marks the second sellout of the 2025 season, the first time the Courage have sold out multiple regular-season matches in one campaign.

The Courage head into Decision Day after a big 4-1 win against Bay FC, with Manaka Matsukubo’s record-breaking hat trick leading the Courage to the win. With her three goals, Manaka became the youngest player in NWSL history to score a hat trick and moved into a tie for third place in the 2025 Golden Boot race.

The 21-year-old midfielder has been the focal point of the Courage’s attack in 2025 with a team-leading 10 goals and four assists. Manaka’s 14 goal contributions are tied for the second most in the league this season.

That match at Bay FC also saw the return of Courage captain Denise O’Sullivan, whose second-half substitute appearance helped the Courage see out the win and marked the first time the Irish international had played in two months.

Gotham drew Racing Louisville in their penultimate regular-season match, with a late free kick from Rose Lavelle leveling the match at 2-2 and keeping the Courage in playoff contention. Had Gotham lost against Louisville, the Courage would have been mathematically eliminated heading into Sunday’s match.

The Gotham attack largely runs through Golden Boot candidate Esther González, who enters the final weekend two off the award frontrunner Temwa Chawinga’s 15 goals. Outside of González, Lavelle and Jaelin Howell have each found the back of the net four times.

The creative engine of the attack has been rookie Sarah Schupansky, who leads the team with five assists and 28 chances created.

Ann-Katrin Berger has started all but two matches in net for Gotham, with Shelby Hogan starting the others.

The Details

What they’ll wear:

Courage — Field: Pink/Pink/Pink | GK: Lavender

Gotham — Field: Black/Black/Black | GK: Green

2025 Records:

Courage — 8W-9L-8D (9th, 32 points)

Gotham — 9W-7L-9D (7th, 36 points)

Courage vs. Gotham (Regular Season): 10W-6L-3D

Last time out:

Courage — 4-1 Win, at Bay FC

Gotham — 2-2 Draw, vs. Racing Louisville