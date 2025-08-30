MATCH PREVIEW: Courage remain on road to face league-leading Kansas City Current

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (August 29, 2025) — The North Carolina Courage are back on the road for a second straight week, heading to CPKC Stadium to face the league-leading Kansas City Current on Saturday, August 30, at 7:30 p.m. ET. The match will be broadcast on ION.

The Current sit atop the NWSL standings with a 14W-2L-1D record and 43 points, but the ninth-place Courage are one of the two teams to beat Kansas City this season, picking up a 3-2 comeback win at home in April.

Courage defender Kaleigh Kurtz has a chance to make NWSL history heading into Saturday’s matchup. If the three-time Iron Woman starts the match, she will tie Sam Staab for the NWSL record in consecutive regular season starts with 106. Kurtz already holds the record for consecutive regular season minutes, with her still-active streak currently sitting at 9,412 minutes.

The newest name in Courage Country, Payton Linnehan, could make her debut on Saturday. The Courage traded for the former first-rounder out of Penn State earlier this week, acquiring the pending free agent from the Portland Thorns for $48,000 in 2025 intraleague transfer funds and signing her to a two-year extension with an additional one-year option.

Linnehan made 13 appearances, including four starts, for Portland this season, scoring one goal. The No. 11 pick in the first round of the 2024 NWSL Draft, Linnehan scored 34 goals and added 24 assists in 90 appearances across a five-year collegiate career at Penn State.

The Courage also extended defender Feli Rauch through the 2027 season this week, keeping the German international in Courage Country for another two seasons.

The Courage drew the Chicago Stars, 3-3, last weekend with Manaka Matsukubo, Tyler Lussi, and Jaedyn Shaw all finding the back of the net in the second half. Lussi’s strike marked her second weekend in a row with a goal, while Manaka extended her team-leading tally to five.

The Current roster has no shortage of familiar faces for Courage fans with players like Hailie Mace, Haley Hopkins, Kristen Hamilton, and Debinha all calling Cary home during their careers. Ally Sentnor (UNC), Clare Gagne (UNC), Michelle Cooper (Duke), Mary Long (Duke), and Bayley Feist (Wake Forest) all played college soccer at Tobacco Road schools.

The Current offense is led by 2025 NWSL MVP Tewma Chawinga, whose 11-goal haul is tied for the most in the league this season. Sentnor’s midseason acquisition adds another element to the potent KC attack, while Bia Zaneratto, Cooper, and Debinha have combined to add 14 goals.

Brazilian goalkeeper Lorena leads the league in clean sheets with nine and save percentage at 81.13%.

The Details

What they’ll wear:

Courage — Field: Blue/Blue/Blue | GK: Black

Current — Field: Red/Red/Teal | GK: Yellow

2025 Records:

Courage — 5W-6L-6D (9th, 21 points)

Current — 14W-2L-1D (1st, 43 points)

Courage vs. Current (Regular Season): 4W-4L-2D

Last time out:

Courage — 3-3 Draw, at Chicago Stars

Current — 2-0 Win, at Portland Thorns

Up next:

The Courage return home to First Horizon Stadium at WakeMed Soccer Park to face the Utah Royals on Saturday, September 6, at 7:30 p.m. ET. Tickets are available here.