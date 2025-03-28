MATCH PREVIEW: Courage travel to Portland for first West Coast trip of 2025 

PORTLAND, Ore. (March 28, 2025) — The North Carolina Courage are back on the road for Match Day 3 of the 2025 NWSL regular season, traveling to the Pacific Northwest to take on the Portland Thorns at Providence Park on Saturday, March 29, at 10 p.m. ET. The match will air on ION with Maura Sheridan and Jordan Angeli on the call.

The Courage set a new home opener record last weekend with 8,158 fans packing First Horizon Stadium at WakeMed Soccer Park to cheer on the team and honor 2025 Ring of Honor inductee Jessica McDonald.

After conceding twice through 56’, the Courage turned on the pressure late to push for a point but could not find the equalizer, falling 1-2. Aline Gomes got the Courage on the scoresheet in the 59’ with her first goal of the season following some tenacious play from Denise O’Sullivan, who earned the assist.

Multiple subs had standout performances in limited minutes. Hannah Betfort, who also played well in relief in Louisville, finished with the second-highest xG on the team, while Shinomi Koyama put up a team-high three chances created off the bench.

Jaedyn Shaw continues to find her groove in the Courage system, posting a team-high .25 xG, seven touches inside the box, and three shots against Seattle. O’Sullivan put up a stout defensive performance in the loss, winning all six of her attempted tackles.

Portland is also off to an 0-1-1 start to the 2025 season, falling 3-1 in Kansas City to start the season and drawing Angel City, 1-1, last weekend in their home opener.

While Portland is without multiple players who suffered long-term injuries during preseason, and Sophia Wilson (nee Smith)’s recent pregnancy announcement, the Thorns still boast a strong midfield unit including Canadian international Jessie Fleming, Japan star Hina Sugita, USWNT regular – and new team captain – Sam Coffey, and Olivia Moultrie, who has significant professional experience at just 19 years old and opened her 2025 account in the season-opener.

Offseason free agent acquisition Deyna Castellanos has also been a boost to the Thorns’ offensive line, moving to the club from Bay FC.

Matildas keeper Mackenzie Arnold has started both matches for the Thorns, but Bella Bixby gives the team two solid options between the sticks.

Following the match, four Courage players will depart for international duty: Shaw, O’Sullivan, Aline Gomes, Manaka, and Riley Jackson. The Courage will resume regular season play on Sunday, April 13, at NJ/NY Gotham FC.