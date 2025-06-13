MATCH PREVIEW: NC Courage face Angel City 

LOS ANGELES (June 13, 2025) — The North Carolina Courage are back on the road this weekend, wrapping up a three-match road swing with a late-night matchup against Angel City on Saturday, June 14, at 10 p.m. ET. The match will be broadcast on ION.

The Courage enter Saturday’s match sitting in 11th place in the NWSL table, while Angel City sits just three points ahead in ninth. The match wraps up a three-match road swing for the Courage before the team finishes the first half of the season with a home match against the Houston Dash.

Last weekend saw the Courage fall, 3-1, against the Spirit, a second consecutive loss for the team since their four-match unbeaten streak was snapped in San Diego.

Manaka Matsukubo scored the lone goal in the loss, delicately chipping the ball over an onrushing Aubrey Kingsbury and earning a second Goal of the Week nomination in the last three weeks. The Courage’s young magician has scored in three straight matches, including a brace against Chicago and a goal and assist in San Diego.

Feli Rauch, who has goal contributions in three straight matches, has been a key connection for Manaka during that run, with the two linking for goals in both San Diego and Washington.

Angel City is led by a 1-2 offensive punch of Alyssa Thompson and high-flying rookie Riley Tiernan, who have combined for 11 goals and three assists this season. In addition to that duo, Kennedy Fuller, Gisele Thompson, and Claire Emslie have all been involved in the attacking with double-digit chances created on the season.

Angelina Anderson has started every match in net for Angel City this season, boasting a 61.11% save percentage. The former Cal Golden Bear was a collegiate teammate of NC Courage defender Sydney Collins.

Saturday’s match will be the second in charge for recently arrived Angel City Head Coach Alex Straus. The club announced the former Bayern Munich manager in April, but he officially assumed the head coaching duties at the start of the month. During his four years in charge of the German giants, Straus led the team to three consecutive Frauen-Bundesliga titles and the 2024 DFB-Supercup.

The Details

What they’ll wear:

Courage — Field: Pink/Pink/Pink | GK: Lavender

Angel City — Field: Black/Black/Black | GK: Blue

2025 Records:

Courage — W3-5L-3D (11th, 12 points)

Angel City — 4W-4L-3D (9th, 15 points)

Courage vs. Angel City (Regular Season): 1W-3L-2D

Last time out:

Courage — 3-1 Loss, at Washington Spirit

Angel City — 2-2 Draw, vs. Chicago Stars

Up next:

The Courage close out the first half of the regular season at home against the Houston Dash on Saturday, June 21, at 7:30 p.m. ET for Pride Night. Tickets are available here.