MATCH RECAP: ANGEL CITY 1-2 NC COURAGE

LOS ANGELES (June 14, 2025) — The North Carolina Courage took down Angel City, 2-1, behind Brianna Pinto's stoppage-time winner at BMO Stadium Saturday night.

With the win, the Courage improved to 4W-5L-3D on the season. The win was the Courage's first at BMO Stadium.

With the game tied 1-1 in stoppage time, Pinto got on the end of a corner and slammed the ball home after a chaotic scramble in the box to earn all three points.

Cortnee Vine wasted no time putting the Courage in front, finding the back of the net just 42 seconds into the match for the fastest goal in the NWSL this season.

Manaka Matsukubo assisted the goal, curling the ball along the ground behind the Angel City defense to find a sliding Vine. The goal capped off a quick-hit passage of play through Tyler Lussi, Riley Jackson, and Shinomi Koyama before reaching Manaka.

Angel City leveled the score in the 11', with rookie Riley Tiernan heading home a cross from Gisele Thompson.

Match Notes:

Kaleigh Kurtz made her 100th consecutive NWSL regular season start, becoming the first player in league history to do so for a single club.

Head Coach Sean Nahas missed the match due to an unforeseen medical reason. Assistant coach Nathan Thackeray assumed head coaching duties for the match.

Cortnee Vine's goal in the 1' (42 seconds) was the fastest goal in the NWSL this season.

Manaka Matsukubo's assist in the 1' marked her fourth consecutive match with a goal contribution.

Up Next:

The Courage close out the first half of the regular season at home against the Houston Dash on Saturday, June 21, at 7:30 p.m. ET for Pride Night. Tickets are available here.

Box Score

NCC (3-4-3): Casey Murphy; Malia Berkely, Kaleigh Kurtz, Maycee Bell; Tyler Lussi, Riley Jackson (Jaedyn Shaw – 69'), Denise O’Sullivan ©, Ryan Williams; Shinomi Koyama (Ashley Sanchez – 76'), Manaka Matsukubo (Brianna Pinto – 88'), Cortnee Vine (Hannah Betfort – 69')

Subs Not Used: Marisa Jordan, Talia Staude, Brooklyn Courtnall, Meredith Speck, Aline Gomes

LA (4-3-3): Angelina Anderson; M.A. Vignola, Gisele Thompson (M. Moriya – 62'), Megan Reid, Sarah Gorden ©; Alanna Kennedy (Macey Hodge – 86'), Madison Hammond (Katie Zelem – 86;), Kennedy Fuller (Casey Phair – 74'); Riley Tiernan, Alyssa Thompson, Julie Dufour (Christen Press – 74')

Subs Not Used: Hannah Stambaugh, June Endo, Sophia Mattice, Lily Nabet

Score:

NCC: 2

LA: 1

Goals:

NCC: C. Vine – 1' (M. Matsukubo), B. Pinto – 90' +5'

LA: R. Tiernan – 11' (G. Thompson)

Cautions:

NCC: M. Matsukubo – 45' + 3', H. Betfort – 89'

LA: –

Ejections:

NCC: –

LA: –

Venue (Location): BMO Stadium (Los Angeles)