MATCH RECAP: NC COURAGE 2-1 ANGEL CITY FC

CARY, N.C. (Sept. 13, 2025) — The North Carolina Courage picked up a crucial three points Saturday afternoon, beating Angel City, 2-1, behind goals from Manaka Matsukubo and Brianna Pinto

With the win, the Courage improved to 6W-7L-7D on the season. With Angel City competing directly with the Courage in the playoff race, Saturday's win was a crucial one heading into the home stretch of the regular season.

Manaka Matsukubo opened the scoring for the Courage in the 6', curling the ball into the far post to beat the Angel City goalkeeper. Manaka had to battle for the ball in the lead up to the goal, holding off the challenge from Sara Doorsoun to keep the ball and create the scoring opportunity. The goal was Manaka's team-leading sixth of the season.

Payton Linnehan picked up the assist on the goal, her first point in a Courage jersey.

Brianna Pinto doubled the Courage's lead in the 19', slamming home a second-chance opportunity from just behind the penalty spot. While not credited with an assist, Linnehan was once again involved in the goal, putting in the cross that led to Pinto's second-chance opportunity.

Angel City pulled a goal back through Sveindis Jonsdottir in the 88', but the Courage were able to hold on and secure the win.

Match Notes:

Payton Linnehan made her first start and picked up her first point in an NC Courage jersey, assisting Manaka's opener in the 6'.

Kaleigh Kurtz made her 108th consecutive NWSL regular season appearance, claiming the league record. With Kurtz taking hold of that record, the Courage defender now holds the NWSL's consecutive minutes, starts, and appearance records.

Heather MacNab made her professional debut in the match, subbing in for Manaka during stoppage time.

Up Next:

The Courage hit the road to face the Orlando Pride in a Friday-night showdown on Prime Video. The match is set to kick off on Friday, September 19, at 8 p.m. ET.

Box Score

NCC (4-2-3-1): Marisa Jordan; Dani Weatherholt, Kaleigh Kurtz ©, Maycee Bell, Ryan Williams; Shinomi Koyama, Riley Jackson; Tyler Lussi (Meredith Speck – 82'), Manaka Matsukubo (Heather MacNab – 90' + 2'), Payton Linnehan (Aline Gomes – 65'); Brianna Pinto (Cortnee Vine – 65')

Subs Not Used: Casey Murphy, Natalie Jacobs, Natalia Staude, Cortnee Vine, Hannah Betfort, Oli Peña

ACFC (4-3-3): Angelina Anderson, Sarah Gorden ©, Gisele Thompson (Jun Endo – 67'), Evelyn Shores; Sara Doorsoun, Madison Hammond (Maiara Niehues – 46'), Kennedy Fuller (Christen Press – 79'), Macey Hodge (Nealy Martin – 46'), Sveindis Jonsdottir. M.A. Vignola (Miyabi Moriya – 46'), Riley Tiernan

Subs Not Used: Hannah Seabert, Hannah Stambaugh, Ali Riley

Score:

NCC: 2

ACFC: 1

Goals:

NCC: M. Matsukubo – 6' (P. Linnehan), B. Pinto – 19'

ACFC: S. Jonsdottir – 88' (M. Moriya)

Cautions:

NCC: T. Lussi – 45' + 4', R. Jackson – 87'

ACFC: –

Ejections:

NCC: –

ACFC: –

Venue (Location): First Horizon Stadium at WakeMed Soccer Park (Cary, N.C.)

Attendance: 6,380