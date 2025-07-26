MATCH RECAP: NC COURAGE 4-0 CHIVAS DE GUADALAJARA FEMENIL

CARY, N.C. (July 25, 2025) — The North Carolina Courage picked up a 4-0 win against Chivas de Guadalajara Femenil in an international exhibition match on Friday evening at First Horizon Stadium at WakeMed Soccer Park.

Tyler Lussi opened the scoring in the 4', heading home her own rebound off a corner from Jaedyn Shaw. Lussi won the initial header and was first to the loose ball after a good save from the Chivas keeper.

Ashley Sanchez doubled the Courage's advantage in the 13', curling a left-footed shot into the side netting after Cortnee Vine laid the ball off just inside the box.

Brooklyn Courtnall added her first goal as a professional just two minutes later, punching home a loose ball after a set piece from Brianna Pinto.

Aline Gomes made it 4-0 in the 76', scoring on the breakaway after a lofted pass from Manaka Matsukubo.

Match Notes:

Brooklyn Courtnall scored her first goal as a professional in the match.

Sydney Collins returned to the field for the first time in over a year, subbing into the match in the 61'. The Courage activated Collins off the season-ending injury list earlier this week.

Up Next:

The Courage return to regular season action on Saturday, August 2, at 7:30 p.m. ET against San Diego Wave FC at First Horizon Stadium at WakeMed Soccer Park.