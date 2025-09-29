MATCH RECAP: SEATTLE REIGN FC 2-1 NC COURAGE

SEATTLE (Sept. 28, 2025) — The North Carolina Courage fell to Seattle Reign FC, 2-1, Sunday evening at Lumen Field.

With the loss, the Courage fall to 7W-8L-7D on the season. Heading into the last four games of the NWSL regular season, the Courage sit in ninth place with 28 points, but just three points separate ninth from sixth.

Hannah Betfort broke the deadlock in the 57', redirecting a cross from Ryan Williams into the far post with a header. Betfort made a perfectly timed run to meet the ball just outside the six-yard box and in front of her defender.

Seattle equalized in the 71' via an own goal off an Emeri Adames cross and took the lead in the 80' through Maddie Dahlien.

Match Notes:

Hannah Betfort's goal was the forward's second of the season, with her first coming against the Houston Dash in June.

Up Next:

The Courage return to First Horizon Stadium at WakeMed Soccer Park to host Racing Louisville on Saturday, October 4, at 7:30 p.m. ET for the team’s Play4Kay game. The match will be broadcast live on ION. Tickets are available here.

Box Score

NCC (4-2-3-1): Marisa Jordan; Dani Weatherholt (Natalie Jacobs – 89'), Kaleigh Kurtz ©, Maycee Bell, Ryan Williams (Meredith Speck – 89'); Shinomi Koyama (Heather MacNab – 90' + 1'), Riley Jackson; Tyler Lussi, Manaka Matsukubo (Talia Staude – 73'), Payton Linnehan; Hannah Betfort (Aline Gomes – 73')

Subs Not Used: Casey Murphy, Katie Cappelletti, Cortnee Vine, Oli Peña

SEA (4-1-4-1): Claudia Dickey; Sofia Huerta, Phoebe McClernon, Jordyn Bugg, Madison Curry; Samantha Meza; Maddie Dahlien (Ana-Maria Crnogorcevic – 84), Sally Menti (Lauren Barnes – 90'), Jess Fishlock © (Ainsley McCammon – 66'), Nérilia Mondésir (Emeri Adames – 66'); Jordyn Huitema

Subs Not Used: Angharad James-Turner, Emily Mason, Mia Fishel, Shae Holmes, Maddie Prohaska

Score:

NCC: 1

SEA: 2

Goals:

NCC: H. Betfort – 57' (R. Williams)

SEA: R. Williams – 71' (OG), M. Dahlien – 80' (S. Menti)

Cautions:

NCC: –

SEA: S. Menti – 20', L. Harvey (HC) – 53', L. Barnes – 90'+ 9'

Ejections:

NCC: –

SEA: –

Venue (Location): Lumen Field (Seattle, Washington)