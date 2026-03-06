CARY, N.C. (March 6, 2026) — Merz Aesthetics®, the world’s largest dedicated medical aesthetics business, is proud to announce the extension of its partnership with the North Carolina Courage, the National Women’s Soccer League (NWSL) Club based in Cary, North Carolina, for an additional two years, deepening its commitment to women’s empowerment and community programming in the Triangle.

“Over the past four years, our work with the NC Courage has gone beyond sports – it has allowed us to foster and inspire confidence within the Triangle community both on and off the field,” said Patrick Urban, President, North America, Merz Aesthetics. “As a longstanding partner, we are excited for the opportunity to continue an initiative that positively impacts our community, creating meaningful experiences for women, fans and families alike.”

As part of the extended partnership, Merz Aesthetics will continue as the front-of-jersey sponsor for the fourth consecutive year. This season’s NC Courage kits feature the bold Venus flytrap design, reflecting the shared values and spirit of the partnership: the most powerful version of yourself is the one that’s precise, unapologetic and confident in who you are.

Merz Aesthetics will also proudly continue the ‘Woman of the Match’ award, presented at several home matches throughout the season to celebrate women within the Triangle community who uplift and inspire positive change and empower others to embrace their most confident, authentic selves.

“Merz Aesthetics shares our vision of building a community where women and girls feel empowered to pursue their goals,” said Francie Gottsegen, President of NC Courage. “Deepening this partnership long term allows us to deliver experiences that resonate far beyond the stadium, fostering growth, connection, and opportunity for all.”

Merz Aesthetics will proudly cheer on the NC Courage at their home opener Saturday, March 14 against Racing Louisville where fans will have an opportunity to be featured on the Confidence Cam as part of a new activation for the upcoming season.

About Merz Aesthetics®

Merz Aesthetics® is a medical aesthetics business with a long history of empowering health care professionals, patients and employees to live every day with confidence. We aim to help people around the world look, feel and live like the best versions of themselves – however they define it. Clinically proven, its product portfolio includes injectables, devices and skin care treatments designed to meet each patient’s needs with high standards of safety and efficacy. Being family owned for more than 115 years, Merz Aesthetics® is known for building unique connections with customers who feel like family. Merz Aesthetics®’ global headquarters is in Raleigh, N.C., USA, with a commercial presence in 90 countries worldwide. It is also a part of Merz Group, which was founded in 1908 and is based in Frankfurt, Germany. Learn more at us.merzaesthetics.com.

About The North Carolina Courage

Competing in their ninth season of competition in 2026, the Courage began play in the National Women’s Soccer League (USSF Division I) in 2017. The Courage were formed when Steve Malik purchased the Western New York Flash and relocated the franchise to Cary, North Carolina. The team plays home matches at First Horizon Stadium at WakeMed Soccer Park and is the winningest club in NWSL history, claiming seven league trophies as three-time NWSL Shield winners (2017, 2018, 2019), two-time NWSL Champions (2018, 2019), and two-time UKG NWSL Challenge Cup champions (2022, 2023). The Courage also won the 2018 ICC Championship. Follow the Courage on the web at www.nccourage.com and on social media @TheNCCourage.