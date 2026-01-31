CARY, N.C. (Jan. 31, 2026) — The North Carolina Courage have acquired Canadian international Carly Wickenheiser via permanent transfer from Swedish club BK Häcken for an agreed-upon fee and signed the midfielder to a guaranteed contract through the 2027 NWSL season, the club announced today.

Wickenheiser debuted for Canada’s senior national team in the 2025 Pinatar Cup, earning three caps as Canada won the gold medal. The St. Louis, Missouri, native has spent her entire professional career in Sweden, capping off the seven-year stint in the country by leading BK Häcken to the Damallsvenskan title in 2025.

“I’m super excited to be joining the NC Courage and to take the next step in my career. I am looking forward to joining this environment and to continue growing as a person and player,” said Wickenheiser.

“We are delighted to welcome Carly to our club. Her professionalism, work ethic, and intensity embody what we stand for. We followed her throughout last season as she played a pivotal role at the heart of Hacken’s midfield in their title-winning season, and we are excited that she will take the next step of her career with us in Courage Country,” said Courage Chief Soccer Officer Ceri Bowley.

Following a standout career at Texas Tech, Wickenheiser began her professional career in the Swedish second division with Morön BK. After two seasons in the second tier, the midfielder made the move to the Damallsvenskan in 2021. Across stints with KIF Örebro DFF, Kristianstads DFF, and BK Häcken, Wickenheiser made 145 appearances and scored 11 goals.

Prior to turning pro, Wickenheiser made 83 appearances for Texas Tech across a four-year collegiate career. Hailing from an elite sporting family, Wickenheiser is the daughter of former NHL player Doug Wickenheiser and the cousin of Hockey Hall of Famer and former Canadian national team Olympic captain Hayley Wickenheiser.

Transaction: Courage sign midfielder Carly Wickenheiser to a two-year, fully guaranteed contract through the 2027 NWSL season following a permanent transfer from BK Häcken.

Name: Carly Wickenheiser

Position: Midfielder

Height: 5-6

Date of Birth (Age): June 3, 1997 (28)

Hometown: St. Louis, Missouri

Citizenship: Canada

Last Club: BK Häcken (Damallsvenskan)