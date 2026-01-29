CARY, N.C. (Jan. 29, 2026) — The North Carolina Courage have acquired defender Cameron Brooks via permanent transfer from Italian club Napoli for an agreed-upon fee and signed the Texas native to a two-year guaranteed contract through the 2027 NWSL season, with a one-year option, the club announced today.

Brooks will join the team immediately for preseason camp and does not require an international spot. She started her professional career with the Gainbridge Super League’s Fort Lauderdale United ahead of the league’s inaugural season in 2024 and moved to the Italian Serie A Femminile club Napoli in July 2025 following the season.

The defender has played every minute of the 2025-2026 season for Napoli, leading the team to a 4W-4L-2D record through 10 games.

“This moment means everything to me. I’ve had to earn every step of my journey, and those experiences shaped the competitor I am today. The North Carolina Courage set the standard in this league, and that’s the environment I want to be in. I’m ready to work, compete, and do whatever it takes to help this club win,” Brooks said.

"Cameron has worked hard to earn this opportunity, and we’re delighted to welcome her to NC Courage. She’s hungry, motivated, and ready to embrace the standards of this club. She’s a centre back who enjoys having the ball, takes responsibility in possession, and defends with anticipation. We’re excited to support the next phase of her journey,” said Courage Chief Soccer Officer Ceri Bowley.

Brooks played 1,417 minutes across 19 appearances for Fort Lauderdale in her lone season in the Super League, winning 68% of her tackles and 80% of her aerial duels.

Across a five-year collegiate career, Brooks made 72 appearances for the Texas Longhorns, including 44 starts. As a fifth-year player, Brooks scored three goals and added five assists in her final season in Austin.

Transaction: Courage acquire defender Cameron Brooks via permanent transfer from Napoli, then sign her to a two-year, fully guaranteed contract through the 2027 NWSL season, plus a club option for 2028.

Name: Cameron Brooks

Position: Defender

Height: 5-9

Date of Birth (Age): April 17, 2000 (25)

Hometown: Round Rock, Texas

Citizenship: United States

Last Club: Napoli (Serie A Femminile)