NC COURAGE ACQUIRE FORWARD PAYTON LINNEHAN FROM PORTLAND THORNS 

CARY, N.C. (Aug. 30, 2025) – The North Carolina Courage today announced the acquisition of forward Payton Linnehan from the Portland Thorns in exchange for $48,000 in 2025 intra-league transfer funds. Linnehan has signed a fully guaranteed contract extension through the 2027 season, plus a mutual option for 2028.

Linnehan, 24, was selected 11th overall by Portland in the first round of the 2024 NWSL Draft out of Penn State University. In two professional seasons, she has appeared in 32 matches, recording three goals, one assist, and 23 shots on target.

A native of Douglas, Massachusetts, Linnehan was a five-year standout at Penn State, tallying 34 goals and 20 assists across 90 matches for the Nittany Lions to help them to five straight NCAA Tournament Sweet 16 appearances, plus an Elite Eight trip in 2023.

“We’re thrilled to add a dynamic playmaker like Payton to our attacking group. She has all the qualities to be a major contributor in this league and is an excellent fit for our style of play. She’s still young but has already proven herself at this level, and we’re excited to see how she continues to grow here in North Carolina,” said Ceri Bowley, Courage Chief Soccer Officer and Sporting Director.

“I am so excited to be joining the North Carolina Courage. I have heard great things about the players, staff, and culture of the club, and I really like what they’re doing from top to bottom. I’m excited to be a part of what this team is building and give everything I have to Courage Country,” said Linnehan.

The addition of Linnehan brings the Courage roster to 23 active players with one on the season-ending injury list and two on loan. Linnehan will be available for roster selection when the Courage visit the league-leading Kansas City Current this Saturday, August 30, for a 7:30 p.m. ET kickoff at CPKC Stadium. The match will air live on ION.

Name: Payton Linnehan

Position: Forward

Height: 5-5

Date of Birth (Age): March 25, 2001 (24)

Hometown: Douglas, Mass.

Citizenship: United States

Last Club: Portland Thorns