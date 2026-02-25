CARY, N.C. (Feb. 25, 2026) – The North Carolina Courage and Pepsi Bottling Ventures (PBV) today announced a two-year partnership renewal that will extend the relationship through the 2027 season. The renewed partnership underscores a shared commitment to growing the women’s game, spotlighting its athletes and delivering memorable experiences for supporters throughout North Carolina.

As part of the renewed agreement, Pepsi Bottling Ventures products, including Gatorade and other performance-focused products, will continue to be featured throughout First Horizon Stadium at WakeMed Soccer Park during all Courage home matches and events. The partnership also expands collaborative marketing efforts across the Triangle, connecting two brands committed to energizing the local community.

“We’re proud to renew our partnership and that Pepsi Bottling Ventures continues to see the value in aligning with the Courage and our fans. Our organizations share a belief in meaningful community engagement and in using our platforms to make a positive impact across North Carolina. We’re excited to build on this momentum and continue bringing the Courage and Pepsi to fans throughout the Triangle in the years ahead,” said Courage Chief Operating Officer Ralph Vuono.

“Food deserves Pepsi. Soccer deserves Pepsi. Pepsi Bottling Ventures is proud to partner with the NC Courage to strengthen the future of professional soccer in our region,” said Byron Brooks, Vice President of Food Service at Pepsi Bottling Ventures. “We’re committed to supporting the players, the fans, and the next generation who see themselves in this sport. Together, we’re building something bigger.”

The Courage will again partner with Pepsi Bottling Ventures, headquartered in Raleigh, to drive joint initiatives that elevate women’s soccer across the region. Together, the organizations will activate through in-store promotions, co-branded campaigns, community events and enhanced fan engagement touchpoints both inside and beyond the stadium.

About the North Carolina Courage: The North Carolina Courage compete in the National Women’s Soccer League (NWSL), a Division I professional women’s soccer league sanctioned by the U.S. Soccer Federation. Established in 2017 when majority owner and chairperson Steve Malik acquired the Western New York Flash and relocated the club to First Horizon Stadium at WakeMed Soccer Park, the Courage will celebrate a decade in the Triangle in 2026. The club enters the year following a banner 2025 campaign highlighted by multiple club attendance records and historic growth. With an NWSL-best seven major trophies, including two NWSL Championships (2018, 2019), three Shields (2017, 2018, 2019), and two Challenge Cups (2022, 2023), the Courage are the winningest team in league history. For more information, visit www.nccourage.com or follow @TheNCCourage on social media.

About Pepsi Bottling Ventures: Pepsi Bottling Ventures (PBV) is the largest independent manufacturer and distributor of PepsiCola beverages in the United States. Founded in 1943 and headquartered in Raleigh, NC, PBV operates 18 production and distribution facilities across North Carolina, South Carolina, Maryland, and Delaware. The company delivers a broad portfolio of iconic and emerging brands, including Pepsi, Mountain Dew, Gatorade, Poppi, Aquafina, Lipton Tea, Celsius, and Alani Nu. PBV also distributes Keurig Dr Pepper products across its five-state territory and markets its own Nature’s Twist juice drink nationally.

A joint venture of PepsiCo and Suntory Beverage & Food, Pepsi Bottling Ventures is committed to being a destination company for all its stakeholders—employees seeking meaningful careers, consumers looking for trusted refreshment, retail partners relying on exceptional service and innovative solutions, and owners focused on longterm value creation.

With more than eight decades of community partnership and 3,000 employees committed to unbottling their potential, Pepsi Bottling Ventures is refreshing the way it serves customers, partners, and communities every day.