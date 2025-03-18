NC COURAGE ANNOUNCE 2025 MATCH THEMES

CARY, N.C. (Feb. 18, 2025) – The North Carolina Courage announced today the promotional schedule for the 2025 National Women’s Soccer League regular season at First Horizon Stadium at WakeMed Soccer Park. Each of the 13 fixtures will feature a unique theme designed to enrich the fan experience.

The season will kick off with a celebration of the club's history as the second member of the Courage Ring of Honor is inducted on March 22. Sam Mewis was the first inductee in 2024, and the next legend to join will be announced soon as the tradition continues.

The Courage will honor the NCFC Youth Shield Award recipients on May 10, celebrate Pride on June 21, and dedicate matches to showcase the best that the Tar Heel State offers with Best of NC Night on August 2. Additionally, they will recognize first responders, military personnel, healthcare workers, educators, and all those who dedicate their lives to the betterment of our community on Local Heroes Night, taking place on September 13.

The Force is strong at First Horizon Stadium on May 17, as the Courage host Star Wars™ Night with fan cosplayers from local fan groups like the 501st Legion," specialty food and beverage items, in-match activations, and more. Paint the park pink for Barbie Game Day on September 6 and Play4Kay Day on October 4. Celebrate cultural diversity from around the world on October 11 and the Courage will be there for you on Sunday, November 2, for FRIENDS™ Night in the regular season finale.

Below is the full promotional schedule for 2025: