**CARY, N.C. (Jan. 15, 2026) — **The North Carolina Courage today announce the team’s 2026 NWSL regular season schedule, in conjunction with the league-wide release. The Courage will open 30-match schedule at home against Racing Louisville on Saturday, March 14, at 7 p.m. ET.

All Courage home matches will be played at First Horizon Stadium at WakeMed Soccer Park. Single-match tickets will be on sale at a later date, while season tickets are available here.

The Courage’s first road match of the season will be against reigning NWSL champions Gotham FC on Saturday, March 14, while the record-breaking Shield winners, the Kansas City Current, visit Cary on Saturday, May 2, for a must-watch matchup.

The regular season will break for June, with the Courage’s final match of the first half of the season on Sunday, May 31, at Angel City. The Courage return from the break with a home match on Saturday, July 4, against Seattle Reign and the NWSL’s winningest head coach, Laura Harvey.

The Courage host both expansion sides in the second half of the season, with the Boston Legacy coming to Cary on Saturday, August 22, while United States Women’s National Team captain Lindsey Heaps and Denver Summit come to town on Sunday, November 1, for the regular season finale.

Courage matches will be broadcast across seven different networks throughout the season, with 12 on ION, five on NWSL+, five on Victory+, three on CBS Sports Network, three on Prime Video, one on CBS, and the season finale on one of ESPN’s channels, with the exact broadcast information to be determined at a later date.