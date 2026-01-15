Courage will open the season at home against Racing Louisville on March 14
**CARY, N.C. (Jan. 15, 2026) — **The North Carolina Courage today announce the team’s 2026 NWSL regular season schedule, in conjunction with the league-wide release. The Courage will open 30-match schedule at home against Racing Louisville on Saturday, March 14, at 7 p.m. ET.
All Courage home matches will be played at First Horizon Stadium at WakeMed Soccer Park. Single-match tickets will be on sale at a later date, while season tickets are available here.
The Courage’s first road match of the season will be against reigning NWSL champions Gotham FC on Saturday, March 14, while the record-breaking Shield winners, the Kansas City Current, visit Cary on Saturday, May 2, for a must-watch matchup.
The regular season will break for June, with the Courage’s final match of the first half of the season on Sunday, May 31, at Angel City. The Courage return from the break with a home match on Saturday, July 4, against Seattle Reign and the NWSL’s winningest head coach, Laura Harvey.
The Courage host both expansion sides in the second half of the season, with the Boston Legacy coming to Cary on Saturday, August 22, while United States Women’s National Team captain Lindsey Heaps and Denver Summit come to town on Sunday, November 1, for the regular season finale.
Courage matches will be broadcast across seven different networks throughout the season, with 12 on ION, five on NWSL+, five on Victory+, three on CBS Sports Network, three on Prime Video, one on CBS, and the season finale on one of ESPN’s channels, with the exact broadcast information to be determined at a later date.
|Week
|Date
|Opponent
|Stadium
|Network
|ET Kick
|Local Kick
|1
|Saturday, Mar 14, 2026
|Racing Louisville
|First Horizon Stadium
|NWSL+
|7:00 PM
|7:00 PM
|2
|Saturday, Mar 21, 2026
|Gotham FC
|Sports Illustrated Stadium
|ION
|6:30 PM
|6:30 PM
|3
|Saturday, Mar 28, 2026
|Bay FC
|First Horizon Stadium
|NWSL+
|7:00 PM
|7:00 PM
|4
|Saturday, Apr 4, 2026
|Portland Thorns
|First Horizon Stadium
|ION
|6:30 PM
|6:30 PM
|5
|Saturday, Apr 25, 2026
|Houston Dash
|Shell Energy Stadium
|NWSL+
|8:00 PM
|7:00 PM
|6
|Wednesday, Apr 29, 2026
|Boston Legacy
|Gillette Stadium
|Victory+
|8:00 PM
|8:00 PM
|7
|Saturday, May 2, 2026
|Kansas City Current
|First Horizon Stadium
|ION
|6:30 PM
|6:30 PM
|8
|Friday, May 8, 2026
|Orlando Pride
|Inter&Co Stadium
|Prime Video
|8:00 PM
|8:00 PM
|9
|Saturday, May 16, 2026
|Chicago Stars
|First Horizon Stadium
|ION
|6:30 PM
|6:30 PM
|10
|Saturday, May 23, 2026
|Racing Louisville
|Lynn Family Stadium
|ION
|4:00 PM
|4:00 PM
|11
|Sunday, May 31, 2026
|Angel City FC
|BMO Stadium
|Victory+
|7:00 PM
|4:00 PM
|MIDSEASON BREAK
|12
|Saturday, Jul 4, 2026
|Seattle Reign
|First Horizon Stadium
|ION
|6:30 PM
|6:30 PM
|13
|Saturday, Jul 11, 2026
|Washington Spirit
|First Horizon Stadium
|ION
|6:30 PM
|6:30 PM
|14
|Saturday, Jul 18, 2026
|Bay FC
|PayPal Park
|CBS
|4:00 PM
|1:00 PM
|15
|Saturday, Jul 25, 2026
|Utah Royals
|First Horizon Stadium
|ION
|7:45 PM
|7:45 PM
|16
|Friday, Jul 31, 2026
|Orlando Pride
|First Horizon Stadium
|Prime Video
|8:00 PM
|8:00 PM
|17
|Wednesday, Aug 5, 2026
|Denver Summit
|Empower Field at Mile High
|CBS Sports Network
|10:00 PM
|8:00 PM
|18
|Saturday, Aug 8, 2026
|Washington Spirit
|Audi Field
|ION
|6:30 PM
|6:30 PM
|19
|Sunday, Aug 16, 2026
|Houston Dash
|First Horizon Stadium
|Victory+
|7:00 PM
|7:00 PM
|20
|Saturday, Aug 22, 2026
|Boston Legacy
|First Horizon Stadium
|NWSL+
|7:30 PM
|7:30 PM
|21
|Wednesday, Aug 26, 2026
|Angel City FC
|First Horizon Stadium
|CBS Sports Network
|8:00 PM
|8:00 PM
|22
|Saturday, Aug 29, 2026
|Kansas City Current
|CPKC Stadium
|ION
|6:30 PM
|5:30 PM
|23
|Sunday, Sep 6, 2026
|Chicago Stars
|Northwestern Medicine Field at Martin Stadium
|CBS Sports Network
|4:00 PM
|3:00 PM
|24
|Saturday, Sep 12, 2026
|San Diego Wave FC
|Snapdragon Stadium
|ION
|6:30 PM
|3:30 PM
|25
|Saturday, Sep 19, 2026
|Gotham FC
|First Horizon Stadium
|ION
|6:30 PM
|6:30 PM
|26
|Sunday, Sep 27, 2026
|Utah Royals
|America First Field
|Victory+
|7:00 PM
|5:00 PM
|27
|Friday, Oct 2, 2026
|Seattle Reign
|Lumen Field
|Victory+
|10:00 PM
|7:00 PM
|28
|Saturday, Oct 17, 2026
|San Diego Wave FC
|First Horizon Stadium
|NWSL+
|7:00 PM
|7:00 PM
|29
|Friday, Oct 23, 2026
|Portland Thorns
|Providence Park
|Prime Video
|10:00 PM
|7:00 PM
|30
|Sunday, Nov 1, 2026
|Denver Summit
|First Horizon Stadium
|ESPN TBD
|5:00 PM
|5:00 PM