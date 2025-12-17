CARY, N.C. (December 17, 2025) — The North Carolina Courage have launched Roary’s Cub Club, offering an exciting new experience for kids in Courage Country. Members will receive exclusive merchandise and invitations to members-only events during the season. Anyone interested in signing up for the Cub Club can do so here.

The newly launched kids club offers young Courage fans a fresh way to connect with the club and its beloved mascot, Roary, on match day and at other community events.

"I am so excited to welcome all of the cubs to my new club. We have so many exciting things planned for all the Courage matches and even more events in the Triangle. Let's make 2026 a year to remember," said Cub Club President Roary.

The Cub Club is open to all Courage fans aged 18 and under, with membership ranging from $25-50 for the 2026 season. All members will receive a lanyard and membership badge, Jump app membership card, a monthly newsletter with enter-to-win contests, one free ticket to any regular season match, and a friendship bracelet from Roary.

Additional perks vary based on membership tier. Cub Club membership packages will be available for pickup at all Courage home matches during the 2026 season or can be shipped for an extra fee. A complete breakdown of member perks and additional information on the Cub Club can be found here.