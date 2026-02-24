CARY, N.C. (Feb. 24, 2026) – The North Carolina Courage today unveiled the promotional schedule for the 2026 National Women’s Soccer League (NWSL) season as single-game tickets go on sale for all 15 matches at First Horizon Stadium at WakeMed Soccer Park.

Single-game tickets are available online **here**, and the full 2026 promotional schedule is available **here**.

“We’re fired up about the lineup of themes and promotions coming to Courage Country this season. We’ve been intentional in building a schedule that brings something for every fan. Creating an unforgettable matchday experience is always our top priority,” said Chief Operating Officer Ralph Vuono.

Tried-and-true favorites are back and ready to shine in 2026. Fans can jump to hyperspace when Star Wars™ Night returns on May 16, presented by Cii. The Courage will welcome the newest member of the Ring of Honor on July 11, with the honoree to be announced soon.

The club will celebrate love, inclusion, and community on Pride Night on August 26, presented by Cary Estate Planning, and recognize NCFC Youth Shield Award recipients on May 2 and October 17, presented by Blue Cross Blue Shield of North Carolina.

New promotions bring fresh flavor to the schedule this summer. The Courage will celebrate the season’s biggest blockbuster with Supergirl™ Night on July 4, presented by Governor’s Institute, followed by Peanuts: A Christmas in July Special on July 25. Fans can stay Courageously Cool at Margaritaville Night on July 31, presented by Alpaca, and get ready for the school year with Nickelodeon™ Night on August 22, presented by Best Nutrition.

The Courage are also excited to introduce an expanded Game Changers program, spotlighting standout students from across the Triangle on March 28, presented by Bojangles, and again on November 1 when the regular season wraps with a celebration of the fans who support Courage Country on Fan Appreciation Night during the Decision Day finale.