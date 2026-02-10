CARY, N.C. (Feb. 10, 2026) — The North Carolina Courage and midfielder Ashley Sanchez have agreed to a contract extension through the 2027 NWSL season, the club announced today. Sanchez was set to become a free agent following the 2026 season.

Across two seasons in Courage Country, Sanchez has 49 regular season appearances, scoring seven goals and adding six assists. The California native led the Courage in both categories in 2024 and was nominated for the NWSL’s inaugural Midfielder of the Year award at the end of that season.

“Ashley embodies the style of play that we want to continually evolve at this club. Her technical quality, creativity and competitiveness elevate everyone around her. We are delighted that she has committed to the Courage and look forward to challenging and supporting her through the next phase of her career - there’s plenty more to come,” said Courage Chief Soccer Officer Ceri Bowley.

Selected by the Washington Spirit with the fourth overall pick in the 2020 NWSL Draft, Sanchez has 31 career NWSL regular season goal contributions across 110 appearances. In September 2024, Sanchez became the first player in NWSL history to score against all 14 active franchises.

The Courage traded for Sanchez during the 2024 NWSL Draft, bringing the 2016 U.S. Soccer Young Player of the Year to North Carolina. Before turning pro, Sanchez was a three-year starter for UCLA, scoring 23 goals and adding 42 assists across 69 appearances for the Bruins.

On the international stage, Sanchez has 28 caps for the USWNT, scoring three goals and adding two assists. A standout through the U.S. Soccer Youth programs, Sanchez received her first senior national team call-up at just 17 years old.

TRANSACTION: Courage sign Ashley Sanchez to a contract extension through the 2027 NWSL season.