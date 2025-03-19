NC COURAGE EXTENDS PARTNERSHIP WITH MERZ AESTHETICS

CARY, N.C. (March 19, 2025) – Merz Aesthetics, the world’s largest dedicated medical aesthetics business, announced their continued partnership with the North Carolina Courage, the National Women’s Soccer League team based in Cary, North Carolina, marking the partnership’s fourth consecutive year.

“We are proud to continue our partnership with the NC Courage, an organization aligned in our shared values of the importance of confidence and empowerment of women,” said Patrick Urban, President of Merz Aesthetics North America. “Our commitment to fostering deeper community development and supporting women’s programs remains stronger than ever, and this partnership is a keystone in those efforts.”

Merz Aesthetics is also thrilled to again sponsor the North Carolina Courage ‘Woman of the Match’ award, which will be presented at each home game this season to a woman who has made an impact in the Raleigh or broader North Carolina Triangle community. This will be the second year the community partners have showcased women who go above and beyond to help build confidence in the local community through the ‘Woman of the Match’ program. Click here to see last year’s winners. The first honoree for the new season will be recognized during the NC Courage home opener game on March 22, 2025.

“Merz Aesthetics has been an incredible partner for several years, and we are excited to see this collaboration continue in 2025. Our two organizations came together through a shared commitment to empower and support women in sports, and that bond has only strengthened during this partnership. Our league and club have experienced significant growth in recent years, and the unwavering support of our major partners is crucial for our ongoing progress and success. We’re grateful that Merz Aesthetics shares our values and is dedicated to helping us build a best-in-class organization for our players, staff, and community,” said Courage President Francie Gottsegen.

For the third year, the NC Courage home opener will also feature Merz Aesthetics’ corporate partner, Dress for Success Triangle, who will have their mobile ‘Confidence Boutique’ on-site at the home opener on March 22. Dress for Success Triangle will be collecting new and gently used professional handbags, uniting the local community around the organization’s mission – empowering Raleigh women to achieve economic independence by providing professional attire and the development tools to help them thrive in work and life. All those who donate to the purse drive will be entered to win a signed NC Courage jersey.

About NC Courage

Competing in their ninth season of competition in 2025, the Courage began play in the National Women’s Soccer League (USSF Division I) in 2017. The Courage were formed when Steve Malik purchased the Western New York Flash and relocated the franchise to Cary, North Carolina. The team plays home matches at First Horizon Stadium at WakeMed Soccer Park and is the winningest club in NWSL history, claiming seven league trophies as three-time NWSL Shield winners (2017, 2018, 2019), two-time NWSL Champions (2018, 2019), and two-time UKG NWSL Challenge Cup champions (2022, 2023). The Courage also won the 2018 ICC Championship. Follow the Courage on the web at www.nccourage.com and on social media @TheNCCourage.

About Merz Aesthetics

Merz Aesthetics is a medical aesthetics business with a long history of empowering health care professionals, patients and employees to live every day with confidence. We aim to help people around the world look, feel and live like the best versions of themselves — however they define it. Clinically proven, its product portfolio includes injectables, devices and skin care treatments designed to meet each patient’s needs with high standards of safety and efficacy. Being family owned for more than 115 years, Merz Aesthetics is known for building unique connections with customers who feel like family. Merz Aesthetics’ global headquarters is in Raleigh, N.C., USA, with a commercial presence in 90 countries worldwide. It is also a part of Merz Group, which was founded in 1908 and is based in Frankfurt, Germany. Learn more at merzaesthetics.com.