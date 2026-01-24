CARY, N.C. (Jan. 24, 2026) – The North Carolina Courage today announced the hiring of Mak Lind as the third head coach in club history. Lind will begin his duties immediately with training camp underway ahead of the 2026 NWSL season.

Lind joins the Courage from Swedish side BK Häcken Women, where he most recently guided the club to the 2025 Damallsvenskan title, finishing atop the table with a 21-1-4 record and a +68 goal differential. He joined Häcken in July 2023, leading the club to a second-place league finish in 2024 before capturing the championship in 2025. During his tenure, Lind also oversaw Häcken’s run to the 2023–24 UEFA Women’s Champions League quarterfinals, where the club fell to Paris Saint-Germain.

Mak brings a proven track record of building competitive, modern teams and developing players within a clear footballing identity. His experience in Europe and his attention to detail align strongly with our long-term vision, and we’re excited to welcome him to the club as we continue to raise our standards on and off the pitch.

"Mak’s ability to combine performance, culture, and player development makes him a perfect fit for our club. We believe his leadership will help push us to the next level, and we’re thrilled to have him on board,” said Chief Soccer Officer Ceri Bowley.

“I am extremely excited and humbled by the opportunity to serve as the next head coach of the North Carolina Courage. This is a club with an incredible history and a clear expectation to compete for trophies. I’m very aligned with the system and style of play already in place and look forward to continuing to evolve it alongside the players and staff. I can’t wait to get started and for my family and me to fully immerse ourselves in this community,” said Lind.

Lind brings nearly a decade of experience as a head coach and manager in Sweden, having led professional clubs since 2016. Prior to joining BK Häcken Women, he spent the majority of his coaching career in the men’s game, earning a reputation for tactical clarity and player development.

A former center back, Lind began his professional playing career at age 15 and totaled 256 senior appearances. He spent the majority of his playing career with BK Häcken, where he eventually served as club captain. Internationally, Lind earned 10 caps with the Lebanese men’s national team between 2013 and 2015 and was named to the IFFHS All-Time Lebanon Men’s Dream Team in 2022. Born in Lebanon, Lind later moved to Sweden and holds Swedish citizenship.

The North Carolina Courage have claimed an NWSL-best seven league trophies, winning two NWSL Championships, three NWSL Shield Awards, and a pair of Challenge Cups. The Club relocated to North Carolina from Western New York in 2017 and are entering the tenth year (ninth NWSL season) as the Courage in 2026.