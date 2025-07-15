NC COURAGE LOAN CHARLOTTE MCLEAN TO TAMPA BAY SUN FC 

CARY, N.C. (July 15, 2025) — The North Carolina Courage have loaned Australian defender Charlotte McLean to inaugural USL Super League champions Tampa Bay Sun FC for the remainder of the 2025 season for an agreed-upon fee, the clubs jointly announced today. The loan went into effect on Monday, July 14.

McLean signed a two-year, guaranteed contract with the Courage through the end of the 2025 season in June 2024. Since joining the team, McLean has made one appearance in a Courage jersey, doing so in last year’s NWSL x Liga MX Femenil Summer Cup.

The loan marks the second such deal between the two clubs, with 2024 NWSL draftee Natalia Staude spending the second half of her rookie season on loan with the eventual league champions.

With the loan, the Courage’s roster sits at 23 active players with one on the season-ending injury list and one on injured reserve.