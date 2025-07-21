NC COURAGE MATCH AT ORLANDO PRIDE FLEXED TO PRIME VIDEO 

CARY, N.C. (July 21, 2025) — The North Carolina Courage road match on Friday, September 19, against the Orlando Pride has been flexed to Prime Video, as announced by the National Women’s Soccer League on Monday. The match at Inter&Co Stadium will now kick off at 8 p.m. ET.

This will become the third Courage match on Prime Video this season, joining the August 22 match in Chicago and October 17 at Bay FC. The match was originally scheduled for 7:30 p.m. ET on NWSL+.

The Courage have one more international exhibition match against Chivas de Guadalajara on July 25 before returning to regular season action on August 2 against the San Diego Wave. Tickets for the match are available here.