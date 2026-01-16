CARY, N.C. (Jan. 16, 2026) — The North Carolina Courage have re-signed forward Olivia Wingate to a one-year, fully guaranteed contract through the 2026 NWSL season, the club announced today.

The Courage selected Wingate sixth overall in the 2023 NWSL College Draft following a stellar career with the Notre Dame Fighting Irish. Across her three seasons with the Courage, Wingate has made 26 regular-season appearances, scoring two goals and adding five assists. Her rookie contract expired following the 2025 season.

“I am thrilled to be returning for my fourth season in Courage Country. My first three seasons here were incredible, and I am so excited to see what we build this year. The fans here are fantastic and I can’t wait to be back in front of them on the field in a few short months,” Wingate said.

“Olivia has proven her talent and ability at this level when healthy. She’s worked extremely hard to overcome injuries and circumstances beyond her control, and her demeanor over the last year proves her passion for this game and what it means to her. We can’t wait to see her get back to contributing on the field and we’re confident she’ll return to the form that made her an up-and-coming star in this league,” said Courage Chief Soccer Officer Ceri Bowley.

Wingate has brought a spark off the bench during her time in Courage Country, with 24 of her 26 appearances coming as a substitute. Included in those substitute appearances is her memorable October 2024 goal against Angel City in the 90’+10’ to preserve the Courage’s lengthy home unbeaten streak.

Wingate scored 26 goals in 95 appearances across five seasons with Notre Dame, earning All-American honors in her final season with the Fighting Irish.