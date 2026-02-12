CARY, N.C. (Feb. 12, 2026) — North Carolina Courage midfielder Manaka Matsukubo has been named to Japan’s squad for the 2026 AFC Women’s Asian Cup. The tournament will run from March 1 through March 21 in Australia, with the final set to be played at Sydney’s Accor Stadium.

The tournament serves as the final stage of the AFC’s 2027 FIFA Women’s World Cup qualifying process, with the four semifinalists earning automatic qualification to next year’s tournament in Brazil. The remaining four quarterfinalists will face off for the remaining places in the World Cup.

Manaka has been a consistent feature of the Japan senior roster since making her senior debut at last year’s SheBelieves Cup. The Courage’s young star shone for both club and country in 2025, leading all NWSL midfielders in goal contributions and earning the league’s Midfielder of the Year award.

Japan will face Chinese Taipei, India, and Vietnam in Group C play. The top two teams from each group, as well as the two best third-place teams, will advance to the knockout stages.

Japan won the Women’s Asian Cup in 2014 and 2018, while finishing third in 2022.

Japan Group C Schedule:

Wednesday, March 4, 12 a.m. ET vs. Chinese Taipei

Saturday, March 7, 6 a.m. ET vs. India

Tuesday, March 10, 4 a.m. ET vs. Vietnam