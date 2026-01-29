SANTA BARBARA (Jan. 29, 2026) — North Carolina Courage midfielder Riley Jackson made an immediate impact in her senior debut for the United States Women’s National Team, assisting Trinity Rodman’s goal in the 5-0 win against Chile on Tuesday evening in Santa Barbara, California.

"It means so much. I literally can't stop smiling. I am super grateful to be here. My whole soccer career has led up to this moment. I had a lot of emotions coming into the game, but once I got settled in, it just felt like another game. Then I looked down and, 'Oh my gosh, I am wearing the crest.' I never want to take this jersey off. This is where I want to keep pushing to be. I have a great group of girls around me supporting me each and every day here and back at home, so I want to keep getting back into this environment," Jackson told the media postgame.

Jackson played the full 90’ in the win, starting at the base of the midfield alongside Seattle Reign’s Sam Meza. In the 68’, Jackson switched the field to find Rodman in acres of space on the right wing to set up the Spirit forward’s goal to make it 5-0.

Speaking with the media postgame, USWNT Head Coach Emma Hayes noted Jackson, among others, as an example of the success of the federation’s resumption of the U-23 program and how it allows players transition to the senior environment. Jackson was called up for every U-23 camp in 2025.

“You understand the way we want to play because (U-23 Head Coach Heather Dyche) and her team are doing some of that groundwork, so it is seamless to transition. That was the aim of our U-23 program, and I think it is paying dividends,” Hayes said.