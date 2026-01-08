CARY, N.C. (Jan. 8, 2026) — The North Carolina Courage and Canadian National Team goalkeeper Kailen Sheridan have agreed to terms on a two-year, fully guaranteed contract through the 2027 NWSL season, the club announced today.

Consistently one of the top goalkeepers in the NWSL, Sheridan was named to the NWSL Best XI First Team in 2021 and 2022 and Second Team in 2023, while taking home Goalkeeper of the Year honors in 2022. Across nine seasons in the NWSL, Sheridan has made 166 regular season appearances, boasting a 72.3% save percentage and keeping 42 clean sheets.

“I can’t wait to join the Courage and bring my family to North Carolina. This team’s soccer identity and tactical systems are so exciting and fit the way I like to play as well. I’m really looking forward to joining the team, getting to work on the field, and focusing on a great season this year,” said Sheridan.

“We’re delighted to welcome Kailen Sheridan to the club. She is an elite goalkeeper with proven experience at the highest level, and her leadership, distribution and shot-stopping ability immediately raise the standard of our squad. Kailen brings a strong mentality and professionalism that will be invaluable both on and off the pitch, and we’re confident she will play a key role in helping us achieve our objectives moving forward,” said Courage Chief Soccer Officer Ceri Bowley.

Internationally, Sheridan has 63 caps for the Canadian National Team, keeping a clean sheet in 31 of her competitive international matches. Sheridan helped Canada claim the 2020 Olympic Gold Medal, making two appearances during the tournament. Since taking over Canada’s starting role in 2022, Sheridan has won the Golden Glove and Best XI honors at the 2022 CONCACAF W Championship. In total, Sheridan has represented Canada at two World Cups and two Olympic Games.

Sheridan was selected by NJ/NY Gotham FC 23rd overall in the 2017 NWSL draft after a standout career at Clemson. The Canadian international spent the first five seasons of her professional career with Gotham before being traded to San Diego ahead of the club’s inaugural season.

Sheridan led the Wave to the 2023 NWSL Shield and 2024 NWSL Challenge Cup, making 86 regular season appearances for the SoCal club across four seasons.

During her time at Clemson, Sheridan made 76 appearances and ranks second in program history for shutouts with 28. The Pickering, Ontario, native received All-ACC honors three times during her time with the Tigers.

Transaction: Courage sign goalkeeper Kailen Sheridan to a two-year, fully guaranteed contract through the 2027 NWSL season.

Name: Kailen Sheridan

Position: Goalkeeper

Height: 5-9

Date of Birth (Age): July 16, 1995 (30)

Hometown: Pickering, Ontario, Canada

Citizenship: Canada

Last Club: San Diego Wave FC (NWSL)