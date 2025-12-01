CARY, N.C. (Dec. 1, 2025) — The North Carolina Courage and veteran midfielder Dani Weatherholt have agreed to terms on a one-year, guaranteed contract extension through the 2026 NWSL season, the club announced today.

Weatherholt originally signed a two-year contract with the Courage ahead of the 2024 season and was set to become a free agent before signing the extension. She has 33 appearances across her two seasons with the Courage, including time at left back and center back in addition to her usual midfield position.

“I am very excited to extend my contract with the Courage. When I first signed, I wanted to be somewhere that would challenge me and push me to grow as a player and person. These last two years have been exactly that. While last year didn't end how we wanted, I believe deeply in the direction of this club and we are hungrier than ever to achieve our goals in 2026,” Weatherholt said.

“Dani Weatherholt is a consummate professional who embodies the Courage way. She is versatile and coachable on the field, a natural leader, and an incredibly hard worker. She is a role model and sets an example for our young players, both on and off the field, and we’re thrilled to keep Dani in our environment for another year,” said Courage Chief Soccer Officer Ceri Bowley.

A 10-year NWSL veteran, Weatherholt was originally drafted by the Orlando Pride in the 2016 NWSL draft. Following her four years in Orlando, Weatherholt had stints with the Seattle Reign and Angel City before landing with the Courage as a free agent ahead of the 2024 NWSL season.

Across her career, Weatherholt has made 166 NWSL regular season appearances, racking up 10,904 minutes, four goals, and three assists. Before being drafted in 2016, Weatherholt was a four-year starter at Santa Clara.

Transaction: The Courage sign Dani Weatherholt to a one-year, guaranteed contract extension through the 2026 NWSL season.

Name: Dani Weatherholt

Position: Midfielder

Height: 5-8

Date of Birth (Age): March 17, 1994 (31)

Hometown: Capistrano Beach, California

Citizenship: United States