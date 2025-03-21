NC COURAGE SIGN FORWARD HEATHER MACNAB TO SHORT-TERM CONTRACT 

CARY, N.C. (March 18, 2025) – The North Carolina Courage announced today the signing of forward Heather MacNab to a short-term contract. The Princeton graduate participated in the preseason with the club as a non-roster invitee. The Courage roster currently includes 24 active players, two on injured reserve, and one on the season-ending injury list.

A four-year member of the Princeton Tigers, MacNab played 72 games and made 50 starts. She played at least 17 games in each of her four seasons, totaling 3,972 minutes from 2021 through 2024. She finished her career with 13 goals and 24 assists, taking 40 shots on goal and converting all four of her penalty attempts.

“My time here so far has been the most rewarding experience of my life. The North Carolina Courage demands the highest standard of excellence every day, and the team and the staff's dedication to maintaining that standard is unbelievable. This is the best and most intense training environment a player could be a part of, and I am privileged to continue developing here alongside an incredible group of women and some of the best players in the game.

“To be able to sign my first professional contract and represent one of the most storied clubs in the NWSL is a dream come true. I am so honored and excited to begin my professional career in Courage Country. I am incredibly grateful to the club for fostering an environment where I am challenged to grow as a player and person daily. I’m excited to continue working and contributing to the team in every way I can,” MacNab said.

The Indianapolis native was a second-team United Soccer Coaches all-region selection as a senior in 2024, as well as second-team All-ECAC and first-team All-Ivy. She was also an honorable mention All-Ivy performer in 2022 as a sophomore.

The Courage earned a road draw in last weekend’s season opener and are set to make their 2025 home debut this Saturday, March 22, when they host Seattle Reign FC at 7 p.m. ET at First Horizon Stadium at WakeMed Soccer Park. The Courage will induct Jessica McDonald as the second member of the Ring of Honor immediately following the match.