CARY, N.C. (Dec. 8, 2025) — The North Carolina Courage have today announced the signing of English Youth International forward Lauryn Thompson to a guaranteed contract through the 2029 NWSL season.

A Wake Forest, North Carolina, native, Thompson shone for both the NC Courage and Indy Eleven academies as she rose through the youth ranks. Internationally, Thompson has been a key piece of the England Youth National Teams, most recently competing for the U-19s in a trio of UEFA Women’s Euro Qualifying matches.

“I am so excited to be signing for the Courage. Getting the opportunity to play for the team I grew up watching, in front of my friends and family, is incredibly special. Starting my professional career here is a dream come true,” Thompson said.

“Lauryn is an exceptional young player, and we’re excited she and her family have put their trust in us for the next phase of her development on and off the field. This is a proud moment for Lauryn and a meaningful one for our club as we continue to invest in local, talented players. Lauryn has great experience domestically in the ECNL and internationally with England’s youth system, and that combination has served as a great platform to arrive at this point. With roots here in North Carolina, Lauryn’s belief in us and desire to be here can’t be overstated. This contract is the first step in what we believe will be a bright career. We’re excited to continue developing her within our system and look forward to being part of her professional journey,” said Courage Chief Soccer Officer Ceri Bowley.

Thompson played a key role for the England U-19 squad during the October window, starting two of the three matches and scoring two goals as a substitute against Estonia. Previously, Thompson shone at the 2024 U-17 World Cup, scoring one goal across 143’ as England finished fourth at the tournament.

Thompson joins the Courage’s already young roster, which now features six players aged 21 or under, including Aline Gomes, Manaka Matsukubo, Shinomi Koyama, Riley Jackson, Sydney Schmidt, and now Thompson.

Transaction: Courage sign free agent forward Lauryn Thompson to a guaranteed contract through the 2029 NWSL season.

Name: Lauryn Thompson

Position: Forward

Height: 5-5

Date of Birth (Age): November 4, 2007 (18)

Hometown: Wake Forest, North Carolina

Citizenship: England

Last Club: Indy Eleven (USLW)