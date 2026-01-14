CARY, N.C. (Jan. 14, 2026) — The North Carolina Courage today announced the signing of goalkeeper Molly Pritchard to a two-year contract through the 2027 NWSL season.

A standout at Ohio State University, Pritchard ended her time with the Buckeyes with a career year in 2025, earning All-American honors after anchoring an Ohio State defense that set a new program record for consecutive shutouts. The Atlanta native also took home Big Ten Goalkeeper of the Year honors, as well as being named to the All-Region and All-Big Ten teams.

“Playing in the NWSL is a dream come true, and I am so excited and grateful for the opportunity to join the Courage. I look forward to learning from such outstanding players and coaches, both on and off the field. I am eager to be pushed in every way possible. Go, Courage!” said Pritchard.

“We’re delighted to add Molly Pritchard to our goalkeeper group. She was among the very best at the collegiate level thanks to both tremendous talent and hard work. Her mindset, desire to learn, and technical qualities make her an ideal fit with our club, and we are excited to help her transition to the professional game,” said Courage Chief Soccer Officer Ceri Bowley.

Across her career with the Buckeyes, Pritchard kept a program-record 32 shutouts and finished second in program history for career saves with 306. Pritchard and Ohio State made the NCAA Tournament in each of Pritchard’s four seasons as a starter, advancing to the third and fourth rounds in her upperclassmen seasons before falling to national runner-up Wake Forest in 2024 and national champion Florida State in 2025.

Pritchard is the third goalkeeper the Courage have signed this offseason, joining Canadian National Team starter Kailen Sheridan and former Texas Tech standout Madi White.

Transaction: North Carolina Courage sign goalkeeper Molly Pritchard to a two-year, fully guaranteed contract through the 2027 NWSL season.

Name: Molly Pritchard

Position: Goalkeeper

Height: 5-11

Date of Birth (Age): November 21, 2003 (22)

Hometown: Atlanta, GA

Citizenship: USA

Last Club: Ohio State (NCAA)