NC COURAGE SIGN MIDFIELDER OLI PEÑA THROUGH 2026 NWSL SEASON 

CARY, N.C. (Sept. 12, 2025) — The North Carolina Courage and midfielder Oli Peña (O-lee PAIN-ya) have agreed to terms on a two-year, guaranteed contract through the end of the 2026 NWSL regular season. Peña will be available for roster selection in the Courage’s upcoming match against Angel City on Saturday, September 13, at 12:30 p.m. ET.

The reigning Big 12 Midfielder of the Year, Peña joins the Courage following a standout career at TCU. Across four seasons in Fort Worth, Peña made 93 appearances, scoring six goals and adding 16 assists while leading the Horned Frogs to two Big 12 regular season championships, a Big 12 Tournament championship, and three NCAA Tournament appearances, including two Sweet 16 appearances.

In addition to being named Midfielder of the Year, Peña was named to the All-Big 12 First Team and All-Tournament teams in 2024, while earning Second Team All-Big 12 honors in 2023 and 2022. The midfielder was also named to the 2021 Big 12 All-Freshman team.

“Oli is a young player with tremendous skill and vision, and we’re excited to see her take this next step. We’ve been intentional in finding players with both the talent and mentality to thrive here, and Oli fits that mold. She’s ready to make an immediate impact, and we’re delighted she’s chosen our club to continue her career,” said Courage Chief Soccer Office and Sporting Director Ceri Bowley.

The Courage roster now have 24 active players, one on injured reserve, and two on loan.

Transaction: North Carolina Courage sign free agent Oli Peña to a fully guaranteed contract through the end of the 2026 season.

Name: Oli Peña

Position: Midfielder

Height: 5-1

Date of Birth (Age): 1/7/2003 (22)

Hometown: Irving, Texas

Citizenship: United States

Last Club: TCU

Jersey #: 80