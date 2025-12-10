CARY, N.C. (Dec. 10, 2025) — The North Carolina Courage have signed Nigerian national team forward Chioma Okafor to a three-year, guaranteed contract through the 2028 NWSL season, with a club option for 2029, the club announced today.

Okafor won the 2024 Women’s African Cup of Nations with Nigeria, the country’s record 10th title. She signed her first professional contract with the Courage after finishing her collegiate career at the University of Connecticut, where she scored 30 goals and added five assists in 57 appearances across four years.

“I am excited to call North Carolina home and sign with the Courage. From the early conversations with the team, I fell in love with the developmental plan they laid out for me and the drive to build back this club’s championship roots. I can’t wait to get to work in 2026,” Okafor said.

“We’re excited to welcome Chioma Okafor to the North Carolina Courage. Chioma is a dynamic, fearless attacker whose pace, power, and willingness to take on defenders bring dimensions we’ve been looking to add to our front line. Beyond her on-field qualities, Chioma brings a competitive edge and a growth mindset that fits the culture we’re building. She works, she listens, and she’s hungry to develop. We’re delighted Chioma is joining the Courage, and we’re looking forward to integrating her into our squad,” said Courage Chief Soccer Officer Ceri Bowley.

Born in Blantyre, Malawi, Okafor was also eligible to play for Nigeria through her father and chose to represent Nigeria. Okafor moved to the United States in 2019, playing for and attending the Berkshire School in Massachusetts before heading to Storrs, Connecticut, to play for the Huskies.

Okafor was named First Team All-Big East in each of her final three seasons with the Huskies after earning Second Team honors as a freshman. She was also a 2024 MAC Hermann Trophy Semifinalist and named to the 2025 preseason watch list, while also being named an All-American three times.

Name: Chioma Okafor

Position: Forward

Height: 5-5

Date of Birth (Age): March 20, 2003 (22)

Hometown: Blantyre, Malawi

Citizenship: Nigeria

Last Club: UConn Huskies (NCAA)