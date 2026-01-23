CARY, N.C. (Jan. 23, 2026) — The North Carolina Courage have acquired Swedish international Evelyn Ijeh via permanent transfer from Italian club AC Milan for an agreed-upon fee and signed the forward to a guaranteed contract through the 2029 NWSL season, the club announced today. She will join the team upon receipt of a P-1 visa and an International Transfer Certificate.

Ijeh has been one of the top attacking players in Italy since joining Milan in January 2024, finishing third in the Golden Boot race in the 2024-25 season with 12 goals in 29 games. So far in the 2025/26 season, Ijeh has four goals in just over 800 minutes. Ijeh has scored one goal in three caps for the Swedish national team.

“I’m very excited to join the North Carolina Courage and begin this new chapter of my career. The Courage is a club with a strong identity, high standards, and a history of competing at the highest level, and I’m grateful for the opportunity to be part of such an ambitious environment. I’m looking forward to contributing both on and off the field, continuing to grow as a player, and working alongside the staff and my new teammates. I can’t wait to get started,” Ijeh said.

“We are delighted to welcome Evelyn to the Courage. A player that we came incredibly close to signing in the summer who remained one of our priorities for this off season. Evelyn is a dynamic attacking player who brings pace, physicality, and a real presence in the final third. She fits our game model well — aggressive in transition, committed in the press, and dangerous attacking space behind the defense. Beyond her on-field qualities, she has shown strong mentality and a clear desire to grow, which aligns perfectly with our long-term vision. We believe this is an important signing for both the present and the future, and we’re excited to see her make an impact in our environment," said Courage Chief Soccer Officer Ceri Bowley.

Ijeh began her professional career in 2017 with IFK Göteborg, which became the women’s team for BK Häcken in 2021, staying with the club until 2021 before ending the year with Lidköpings. Ijeh’s most prolific time in Sweden came with Växjö DFF, where she scored 32 goals in 42 appearances across two seasons.

Ijeh moved to Liga MX Femenil club Tigres UANL in 2023, before being loaned to AC Milan in January 2024. Following a strong end to the 2023-24 season, where she scored four goals in 15 appearances, the move to the Rossonere was made permanent.

Ijeh’s father, Peter Ijeh, played for the Nigerian national team and had a lengthy professional career in Sweden, including a two-year stint with IFK Göteborg, where Evelyn began her professional career.

Transaction: Courage sign forward Evelyn Ijeh to a four-year, fully guaranteed contract through the 2029 NWSL season following a permanent transfer from AC Milan.

Name: Evelyn Ijeh

Position: Forward

Height: 5-9

Date of Birth (Age): August 12, 2001 (24)

Hometown: Malmö, Sweden

Citizenship: Sweden

Last Club: AC Milan (Serie A Femminile)