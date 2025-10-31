NC COURAGE TO BREAK NORTH CAROLINA PROFESSIONAL WOMEN’S SPORTS ATTENDANCE RECORD 

CARY, N.C. (Oct. 31, 2025) — The North Carolina Courage today announced that more than 11,000 tickets have been sold for the season finale this Sunday, November 2, guaranteeing a new single-game attendance record for a professional women’s sporting event in North Carolina.

The Decision Day match against Gotham FC kicks off at 5 p.m. ET at First Horizon Stadium at WakeMed Soccer Park.

The record was previously held by the PWHL’s Takeover Tour event at Lenovo Center on March 7, 2025, with an announced attendance of 10,782.

The Courage’s previous record of 10,434 was set on October 7, 2023, against the San Diego Wave. The match also marks the second sellout of the 2025 season, the first time the Courage have sold out multiple regular-season matches in one campaign.

“Courage Country has shown up in force all season and this record-breaking crowd is the perfect exclamation point on what has been a record-setting season for the club. Their passion and energy have fueled us throughout the season, and we will need that once again on Sunday as we push for a spot in the playoffs and continue building momentum for the 2026 season,” said Courage Chief Operating Officer Ralph Vuono.

The regular-season finale will also celebrate FRIENDS™ Night, Fan Appreciation Night, and the NCFC Youth Shield Award recipients, featuring special giveaways, prizes, discounts, and entertainment throughout the stadium.

The Courage remain in contention for the 2025 NWSL Playoffs, needing a win and a Racing Louisville draw or loss to secure a postseason spot. Both matches kick off simultaneously as part of NWSL Decision Day. The Courage match will air live on ESPN, ESPN Deportes, and ESPN+, with Racing Louisville vs. Bay FC streaming on NWSL+.